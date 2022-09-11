ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week two AP, coaches polls

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a commanding win over Arkansas State in week two, the Buckeyes have maintained its spot in both major college football polls.

Ohio State (2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the second week in a row as Georgia becomes the new No. 1 team in the AP poll.

While Alabama lost its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll to the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide stayed atop the coaches poll with the two SEC powerhouses, OSU, Clemson, and Michigan in the top-five in both polls.

The polls had some big shake-ups after three top-ten teams lost Saturday: No. 6 Texas A&M to Appalachian State, No. 8 Notre Dame to Marshall, and No. 9 Baylor in double overtime to BYU.

Kentucky shot up to the top-ten in both polls after a huge win over Florida while Penn State joined the top-25 after beating Ohio in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Buckeyes football will resume next Saturday as OSU hosts the Toledo Rockets (2-0) in primetime from the Horseshoe.

AP Poll (SEP. 11, 2022)

1 Georgia (53)
2 Alabama (9)
3 Ohio State (1)
4 Michigan
5 Clemson
6 Oklahoma
7 USC
8 Oklahoma State
9 Kentucky
10 Arkansas
11 Michigan State
12 BYU
13 Miami (FL)
14 Utah
15 Tennessee
16 NC State
17 Baylor
18 Florida
19 Wake Forest
20 Ole Miss
21 Texas
22 Penn State
23 Pittsburgh
24 Texas A&M
25 Oregon

Coaches Poll (SEP. 11, 2022)

1 Alabama (39)
2 Georgia (25)
3 Ohio State (1)
4 Clemson
5 Michigan
6 Oklahoma
7 Oklahoma State
8 USC
9 Michigan State
10 Kentucky
11 Arkansas
12 NC State
13 Miami (FL)
14 BYU
15 Utah
16 Tennessee
17 Ole Miss
18 Wake Forest
19 Baylor
20 Texas
21 Florida
22 Texas A&M
23 Penn State
24 Oregon
25 Pittsburgh
