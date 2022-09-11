Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week two AP, coaches polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a commanding win over Arkansas State in week two, the Buckeyes have maintained its spot in both major college football polls.
Ohio State (2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the second week in a row as Georgia becomes the new No. 1 team in the AP poll.
While Alabama lost its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll to the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide stayed atop the coaches poll with the two SEC powerhouses, OSU, Clemson, and Michigan in the top-five in both polls.
The polls had some big shake-ups after three top-ten teams lost Saturday: No. 6 Texas A&M to Appalachian State, No. 8 Notre Dame to Marshall, and No. 9 Baylor in double overtime to BYU.
Kentucky shot up to the top-ten in both polls after a huge win over Florida while Penn State joined the top-25 after beating Ohio in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Buckeyes football will resume next Saturday as OSU hosts the Toledo Rockets (2-0) in primetime from the Horseshoe.
AP Poll (SEP. 11, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (53)
|2
|Alabama (9)
|3
|Ohio State (1)
|4
|Michigan
|5
|Clemson
|6
|Oklahoma
|7
|USC
|8
|Oklahoma State
|9
|Kentucky
|10
|Arkansas
|11
|Michigan State
|12
|BYU
|13
|Miami (FL)
|14
|Utah
|15
|Tennessee
|16
|NC State
|17
|Baylor
|18
|Florida
|19
|Wake Forest
|20
|Ole Miss
|21
|Texas
|22
|Penn State
|23
|Pittsburgh
|24
|Texas A&M
|25
|Oregon
Coaches Poll (SEP. 11, 2022)
|1
|Alabama (39)
|2
|Georgia (25)
|3
|Ohio State (1)
|4
|Clemson
|5
|Michigan
|6
|Oklahoma
|7
|Oklahoma State
|8
|USC
|9
|Michigan State
|10
|Kentucky
|11
|Arkansas
|12
|NC State
|13
|Miami (FL)
|14
|BYU
|15
|Utah
|16
|Tennessee
|17
|Ole Miss
|18
|Wake Forest
|19
|Baylor
|20
|Texas
|21
|Florida
|22
|Texas A&M
|23
|Penn State
|24
|Oregon
|25
|Pittsburgh
