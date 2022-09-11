ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canaan, VT

newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-91 in Derby

DERBY — A 58-year-old man from Canaan was arrested following a crash in Derby on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 5:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Dale Brooks. Police say that Brooks was traveling north when he hit a guardrail off to the...
DERBY, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury woman faces multiple charges

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested Saturday on multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking. St. Johnsbury Police say there were three active arrest warrants out for Michelle Deaette, 30. When they arrested her, they say she had 25 bags of suspected fentanyl and stolen credit cards and checks.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: St. Johnsbury man facing more charges

CALEDONIA — A 29-year-old man from St. Johnsbury who is currently incarcerated is facing more charges, police say. Justin Maloney was cited for sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child following an investigation that began in February of this year. Detectives with the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for violation of conditions of release in Coventry

COVENTRY — A 22-year-old man from North Troy was cited following an incident in Coventry yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on US Route 5 at around 5:35 p.m. The driver was identified as Ronald Boutin Jr. Following an investigation, police say Boutin had 7 active sets...
COVENTRY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
PUTNEY, VT
WCAX

Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
DANVILLE, VT
mynbc5.com

This is our Home: Montgomery, Vermont

MONTGOMERY, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the quaint town of Montgomery, known as Vermont's covered bridge capital. "No matter who you are, if you're down in the dumps or you need help, everyone turns out to help. It's great," said Brent Godin, the Montgomery town constable. Godin...
MONTGOMERY, VT
Barton Chronicle

West Glover couple starts IV business

WEST GLOVER — Back in the day, prospectors in search of gold hoped to strike a vein of ore. Two Northeast Kingdom nurses have started a new business that is virtually guaranteed to strike a vein—a blood vein, that is—and, with it, a financial return. …the rest...
GLOVER, VT

