Brown County, TX

Water District Board Schedules Tuesday Meeting

The Board of Directors of Brown County Water Improvement District #1 will meet Tuesday, September 13, at 4:00 pm at the Water District Office, 501 East Baker, in Brownwood. The meeting agenda is below. 1. Call to Order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approval of Minutes: meeting(s) and/or...
BROWNWOOD, TX
City of Early City Council Schedules Tuesday Meeting

The City of Early City Council will meet Tuesday, September 13, at 6:00 pm at Early City Hall, 960 Early Boulevard. The agenda is below. A. Call to order, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance. B. Consideration of the minutes for special called meeting held on August 19, 2022. C. Citizen’s comments...
EARLY, TX
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning

The City of Brownwood City Council has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, at 9:00 am at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The posted agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BROWN COUNTY UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 CAMPAIGN KICK OFF AT UNDERWOOD’S CAFETERIA

The Brown County United Way announces their 2023 Campaign will “kick off” on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 at Underwood’s Cafeteria from 11:00 am-2:00 pm DINE IN ONLY. “We are excited about kicking off our campaign at Underwood’s Cafeteria like we have in years past,” said Bradlee Dodds, Executive Director of the Brown County United Way. “We appreciate Underwood’s Cafeteria generously hosting our kick off for the 19th time.”
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Two Sentenced in District Court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
MILLS COUNTY, TX
T’Dubs Suds Ribbon Cutting

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds Thursday, September 1st at the 28th Annual Business Expo. T’Dubs Suds services Brown, Erath, Coleman, Eastland, and Comanche counties. T’Dubs Suds is owned by Travis Woodley and is a personal auto detailing service. T’Dubs Suds...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Brownwood Library to Host Friends of the Library Meeting

The Brownwood Library has planned its first post-pandemic Friends of the Library meeting, on September 20 at 4:00 at the Library. Are you looking for a rewarding way to give back to the community? Come to the meeting to learn exciting news about the renovations, exciting events and the future of the Library!
BROWNWOOD, TX
Lake Brownwood Still in Stage 1 Drought Contingency

As of 7:30 am Monday, September 12, Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 8 tenths below spillway. Lake Brownwood is still in voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 66.8 % capacity. One month ago, Lake Brownwood was at 69.5 capacity.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brownwood ISD Names September Spotlight Employees

This month’s spotlight teacher is Jason Adams. Mr. Adams is a 5th grade teacher at East Elementary. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Mr. Adams has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019, making this year his fourth teaching at East.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Professional Women’s Luncheon scheduled for September 21st

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Professional Women’s Luncheon on September 21st from 11:30 am – 1 pm at The Hideout Golf Club and Resort. The cost is $16 per person at the door. The guest speaker is Crystal Stanley, director of the Lehnis Railroad...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74

Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74, passed away on September 12, 2022. Services will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00pm and a visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Both services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, TX followed by a procession for interment at Coleman City Cemetery.
EARLY, TX
Amon Benson, 94, of Brownwood

Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Antonio Bernal, 84, of Santa Anna

Antonio Bernal passed peacefully at home on September 12, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on October 8, 1937 in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico to Cecilio & Carlota Bernal. Antonio married the love of his life Maria Venacio on February 20, 1964 & they celebrated over 57 years of marriage.
SANTA ANNA, TX
Virginia “Pat” Benson, 85, of Bangs

Virginia “Pat” Benson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022. Her funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday, September 19th at the First Baptist Church in Bangs with interment to follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Pat was...
BANGS, TX
Glenda Rutherford, 86, of Lake Brownwood

Glenda Rutherford, age 86, of Lake Brownwood passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Service for Glenda will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Keegan Hall officiating. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Richland Springs Head Football Coach Suspended Three Years

AUSTIN – In a UIL State Executive Committee (SEC) Monday morning meeting, Richland Springs head football coach Jerry Burkhart was unanimously ruled to have attempted to recruit a Mullin player prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year. With that, the SEC also issued a three-year suspension to Burkhart.
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
Wanda Lois Mobley, 82, of Brownwood

Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood,...
BROWNWOOD, TX

