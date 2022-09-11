Read full article on original website
Related
Flight for Life responds to Lowell Park in Waukesha following crash
Flight for Life responded to Lowell Park in Waukesha on Tuesday following a motorcycle crash that left one man in critical condition.
WBAY Green Bay
Police refer charges for stabbing outside Fond du Lac bar
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police say they’re recommending charges of Attempted Homicide and First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety against a 31-year-old man who they believed stabbed a man outside a bar in early August. On August 6, police were called to the emergency department at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Crashes into Road Sign, Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc woman was arrested following a crash over the weekend. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was reportedly dispatched to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 10th) on a report of a vehicle crashing into a street sign. When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Passed Out In His Vehicle
Bail is set at $1200 recognizance for a 64-year-old Manitowoc man who was found to be slumped over the driver’s seat on the city’s southside. Howard J. Landrey is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an Office and Resisting an Officer. He also faces a city charge of OWI...
b93radio.com
Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
seehafernews.com
Man Found Passed Out in a Vehicle Flees from Manitowoc Police
A 64-year-old man was taken into police custody over the weekend after attempting to flee from Manitowoc Police. According to police reports, an officer was on patrol just before 2:00 Saturday morning (September 10th) when he noticed a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Western Avenue and South 26th Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Burglar charged for multiple Green Bay break-ins, gambles away stolen money
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Green Bay pub and a local church. Among other cash grabs, he reportedly took the ‘Shake of the Day’, and told the police that he spent all the stolen cash on gambling. According...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere Police looking to identify hit and run suspect
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a hit and run in De Pere. The De Pere Police Department posted on its Facebook that it is looking to identify a person that was involved in a hit and run. Police did provide two pictures.
WBAY Green Bay
Valuable cards, items stolen in Grand Chute burglary
It was started by long-time friends to ease children's transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in. The trading card store had just celebrated its grand opening. Sarah Thomsen continues her concussion recovery. Updated: 1 hour ago. "It's been a long four months," Sarah...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Charged With Fourth OWI
A 65-year-old Manitowoc woman is free on $500 cash bail following her arrest over the weekend on a 4th OWI charge. Officers responded to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street last Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that crashed into a street sign. It was parked near the fallen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue report gas leak at Keyes, Lopas St.
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak at the intersection of Keyes and Lopas Street prompted the response of the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Tuesday. Crews asked the public to avoid the area as they worked on the leak. Officials on the station’s Facebook said crews were working at the...
Passenger killed as vehicles collide, then smash into boulders
A passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northwestern Wisconsin that saw both vehicles crash into large boulders, with one of them catching fire. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:12 p.m., involving a car and SUV on County Road G about one-half mile west of 210th St. in Eureka, Wisconsin.
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Arrested After Hitting a Woman with a Wooden Club During a Robbery
A Green Bay man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a woman and hitting her with a wooden club. The robbery occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on September 3rd in the area of Crooks and South Madison Streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find a woman lying on her...
Milwaukee home shot again in drive-by shooting, man with disability injured
A family says they're prepared to move out after their home was shot up a second time, this time injuring a man with a disability.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2500 block of S. Business Dr. around 11:23 p.m. Saturday. Police confirming with Action 2 News that the scene was at the parking lot of Lakeshore Lanes. Witnesses tell police two groups of...
Comments / 1