WTOK-TV
It remains less humid for our Hump Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A drier air mass will remain in place for our Hump Day! So, get ready for more refreshingly nice weather with dew points staying in the comfy 50s. This will allow for a cool start to the day with upper 50s expected, and highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s courtesy of abundant sunshine. These temps are below average, but it seems many aren’t complaining too much. Actually, a lot of you may want autumn to hurry up and get here. The wait won’t be too long because it starts next Thursday on Sept. 22nd.
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #7 has formed in the Atlantic
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression #7 formed on Wednesday morning in the Central Atlantic. At the time it formed, it was moving due west at 14mph with max sustained winds of 35mph. It is encountering some wind shear, but it’s expected to overcome that and strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or so. If so, it’ll be called Fiona.
WTOK-TV
Feels-like temperatures are falling below 90 degrees
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are starting the week off very beautiful. There is no rain in the forecast today. High temperatures are near the lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the upper 50s. We are getting an early taste of Fall thanks to a cold front that moved over the area. Cooler and drier air is on the way for the rest of the week.
WTOK-TV
It will be a great day to get outside
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - I hope you all are having a wonderful day. It was a very cool start to the morning, but we are warming up nicely this afternoon. Highs will be near the mid to lower 80s. We can expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.
WTOK-TV
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North in Meridian, under I-20/59 at Exit 154B. It’s expected to be in place for three weeks. The contractor will shut down the road in order to lower the...
WTOK-TV
Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
kicks96news.com
A Pair of accidents in Neshoba
4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
WTOK-TV
Marion, Quitman receive multi-million dollar water grants
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -The $3.4 million grant coming from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is going to be used throughout the town for its water infrastructure. A good portion of the grant is going to a new water tank. The mayor said he believes that with this new water tank, the town will have more to offer as businesses look for new places to grow.
WTOK-TV
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman. According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas. Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the cancellation of a football game Sept. 9 between the Meridian Wildcats and West Lauderdale Knights. “After an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismissal and several other credible threats on September 9, 2022,...
Radio Ink
Former ABA Board President Passes
Houston Pearce began his broadcasting career in 1959 with a one kw day timer in Butler, AL. Houston was a leader in Alabama and Mississippi broadcasting since his initial introduction to radio. After Houston and two business associates built WPRN in Butler, in 1964 they built WBIB in Centreville. He...
WTOK-TV
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District released an updated statement on the cancellation of the Wildcats game against West Lauderdale. The MPSD stated that after an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismisal and several other credible threats on September 9th, 2022. The decision was made to cancel the football game as Meridian High also said that the top priority as a school district is to make sure Wildcat fans, students, and visitors are safe while attending events on campus.
kicks96news.com
Reckless Driving and Flames Blazing in Leake
8:32 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 from Kosciusko toward Carthage. 3:46 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Kimbrough Rd regarding a brush fire out of control.
WTOK-TV
Southeast High School students get a tour of Meridian Community College
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Southeast Lauderdale High School students toured the Meridian Community College campus Tuesday. MCC wanted to show students all of the different paths that they can take after they graduate high school. “We just toured the different facilities they have. The workforce development, the nursing. So it has...
WTOK-TV
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Active Newton County Coroner, Rebecca Burton, confirmed to WTOK that one child and one adult were found dead at about 11:30 P.M. Friday night. The deaths happened on Newton Calhoun Rd. in Newton County. These are all the details that Burton was able to release at...
Mississippi man, 44, charged after allegedly picking up underage girls from homes, driving them around state
A 44-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with rape after he reportedly picked up a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old girl Friday night and traveled around the state with them until the missing girls were found Sunday morning. Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies first announced the underage girls had been found...
vicksburgnews.com
Two missing Jones County minors found, one adult arrested
Two missing Jones County juveniles were found and returned home safe, and 44 year-old Johnathan Harrelson was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. “This arrest is the result of the efforts of dozens of law enforcement agencies, in particular, the Ellisville...
Man killed when tractor he was driving on rural Mississippi highway was struck by another vehicle
One person was killed when the tractor he was driving along a rural Mississippi highway was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon. WTOK in Meridian reports that the tractor operator was killed in an accident on Highway 80 near Pigford Lake Road. The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. the...
WTOK-TV
Two more arrests made in Meridian child’s death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday. Campbell...
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to two reported runaway girls in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, picked up the 12 and 13-year-old girls […]
