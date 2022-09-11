ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sibcyclinenews.com

2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals

Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WEHT/WTVW

LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
BELLEVUE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Bellevue, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bellevue, KY
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bellevue, PA
WKYT 27

Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?

Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Flannery
Fox News

Fetterman agrees to a live debate with Oz in late October

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has committed to a televised debate with his Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, next month. The debate will be hosted by Nexstar Television in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to take place Oct. 25, two weeks before election day Nov. 8. The debate will be broadcast throughout Pennsylvania and featured live on local network affiliates that cover all of the state's 67 counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Abortion ban in Indiana set to take effect on Thursday

An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Goodwill#Navy#Wlwt
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Lydia York wins Delaware's Democratic primary for state auditor

Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the campaign. York previously served...
DELAWARE STATE
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?

Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox News

Fox News

788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy