Illinois calls up National Guard to handle migrants, Chicago wants federal money diverted from Texas
Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he is deploying 75 National Guard members to deal with the influx of migrants being bussed to Chicago from Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has continued to send buses of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago to draw attention to the ongoing immigration crisis.
sibcyclinenews.com
2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
WLWT 5
Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
WKYT 27
Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
Local Indiana organization helping to stem tide of veteran suicides with community-building
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). A veteran-focused organization in Indiana is helping to care for veterans in the state and stem the tide of veteran suicides with community-led initiatives.
Indiana woman pleads guilty to abandoning autistic child, 5, on street in Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Indiana woman could be sentenced to up to three years in prison after she pleaded guilty Monday in connection with abandoning her 5-year-old autistic child on a street last February. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville, Ind., pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangerment,...
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
Fetterman agrees to a live debate with Oz in late October
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has committed to a televised debate with his Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, next month. The debate will be hosted by Nexstar Television in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to take place Oct. 25, two weeks before election day Nov. 8. The debate will be broadcast throughout Pennsylvania and featured live on local network affiliates that cover all of the state's 67 counties.
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
Abortion ban in Indiana set to take effect on Thursday
An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
WLWT 5
Ohio college to close at end of semester, will transition into nonprofit agency
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — A college in Ohio is transitioning to a nonprofit agency, meaning this semester will be the last one for students. Chatfield College, which has campuses in Brown County and Over-the-Rhine, said its fall semester is the last for academic classes. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Sept....
Indiana mother pleads guilty after abandoning 5-year-old son with autism in Ohio
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of abandoning her young, nonverbal son over state lines earlier this year pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins appeared in court Monday to enter the guilty plea for leaving her son in Colerain Township, WXIX reported. Adkins was charged after investigators said...
Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana
On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
Lydia York wins Delaware's Democratic primary for state auditor
Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the campaign. York previously served...
NYC Mayor Adams says city is at 'breaking point' with arrival of migrants sent from Texas
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the city is at a "breaking point" due to thousands of migrants who have been sent by bus from Texas in recent weeks. "In the last few months, we have experienced an unprecedented surge of asylum seekers arriving from the southern border," Adams said Wednesday.
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
Fox News
