ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
theshelbyreport.com

American Foods Group Breaks Ground On Beef Processing Facility

American Foods Group is planning on opening a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground Sept. 12 at the site near Wright City – marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in Missouri. “As a third-generation...
WARREN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Here are the real reasons Missouri apartment renters leave

(TheRealDeal) – Listen up, landlords: The culprit behind tenant churn has been unmasked, and it was you all along. A report by resident-experience firm Zego found that tenants were twice as likely to turn down a lease renewal because of a factor under their landlord’s control than for personal reasons. Citing a survey of 372,000 renters by […]
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Which Missouri colleges do graduates have the highest amounts of debt?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The average amount a college student in Missouri borrows to pay for school is roughly $35,000, according to the Department of Education. In August, President Joe Biden announced that 43 million Americans would see their student loan debt erased under his forgiveness plan. Missouri is right in line with the average student loan debt, with the overall average at $35,889.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
Commerce, MO
State
Missouri State
suntimesnews.com

Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers

An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Cape Chamber#Treasury
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri life expectancy fell to a 40-year low in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s life expectancy fell again last year as the state recorded an increase in COVID-19 deaths among younger patients and record opioid overdose deaths. Overall, life expectancy dropped to 74.6 years last year, down from 75 years the year before, according to a recent report...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
northwestmoinfo.com

Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ Reading Program is Coming to Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Country music singer Dolly Parton created “Imagination Library” in 1995 to inspire young children to read. Through her program, it gifts books free of charge to kids from birth to age five on a monthly basis. Missouri Office of Childhood Assistant Commissioner Pam Thomas says a new state law will allow Missouri to partner with “Imagination Library” to share the cost of this reading effort. The rollout is expected to begin next summer. About 450-thousand Missouri children could sign up to get books each month.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts

Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
MISSOURI STATE
Startland News

Camel Culture tastes like home: How a Missouri dairy’s milk fills a void when everything else seems foreign

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. MILLER, The post Camel Culture tastes like home: How a Missouri dairy’s milk fills a void when everything else seems foreign appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy