At 10:35 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a 2021 Kia Forte in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male, identified as Adam McLin, 34, of Alvin, had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle had left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting McLin. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO