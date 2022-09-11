Cruising along on the undulating pavement I was enraptured by the grasses of the Jordan River Wetlands blowing in the morning breeze as my tires rolled across the boardwalk. Cycling along the Jordan River Parkway covers a diverse 45-mile stretch of the river as it stretches from Utah Lake on to its outlet in the Great Salt Lake to the north, much of it through the urban heart of the Salt Lake Valley.

TAYLORSVILLE, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO