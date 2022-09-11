ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska fires former Oregon OC Scott Frost after horrendous start

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UcC5r_0hr7jaaK00

Sometimes you can’t come home again.

After an embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern at home, Nebraska informed head coach and former Oregon Duck offensive coordinator Scott Frost that his services will no longer be required.

This was to be expected after the Cornhuskers dropped the opener to Northwestern after some questionable coaching decisions and then the Cornhuskers had to surge in the second half to defeat North Dakota.

But the straw that broke the camel’s back was a 45-42 loss to the Eagles last night in Lincoln. Frost’s five-year tenure ended with a 16-31 mark.

His career has been a rollercoaster to say the least. Frost was a contender to take the Oregon job after Chip Kelly left, but the Ducks turned to Mark Helfrich instead. Frost, who was the receivers coach, stayed on as offensive coordinator for two seasons before landing the Central Florida job where he flourished.

In his second season with the Knights, Frost led that team to a perfect 13-0 year which ended with a Peach Bowl win over Auburn. UCF finished No. 6 in the polls.

Moving on to his alma mater Nebraska seemed like the next logical step, but for one reason or another, it never clicked. Frost has proven is a brilliant offensive mind and will surely find another job as an offensive coordinator or a head coach job at a smaller institution.

11 notable quotes from Dan Lanning following first career win at Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WQBL_0hr7jaaK00

Comments / 0

 

