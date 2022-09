PNB Rock was slowly making his way to becoming an industry favorite, having worked alongside stars like Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more. However, his rise to the top was unfortunately cut short on Monday (September 12) after he was gunned down at a local Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Fans flooded social media with kind words and condolences to the late rapper and his family following his shocking death. "I can’t believe PNB is gone man, at one point in time he’s all I would listen to," one fan shared.

