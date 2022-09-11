Read full article on original website
Debate highlights Arizona utility regulator differences
PHOENIX (AP) — A debate among the four candidates seeking two seats on the commission that regulates Arizona utilities revealed sharp differences in their approaches to the job as the state adjusts to climate change and a shrinking water supply. The two Republicans on the November ballot for the...
Feds: Louisiana nuclear plant to get additional checks
KILLONA, La. (AP) — A nuclear power plant west of New Orleans will be getting extra inspections because an offsite radiation monitor was miscalibrated for more than a decade, federal regulators said Tuesday. The error at the Waterford 3 plant in Killona — roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) from...
Tennessee Park of the Year is Nashville's Radnor Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Radnor Lake State Park has been named Park of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. In the past year the park hosted a Junior Ranger Intern Program with 51 youth participants, according to a news release Tuesday. It recycled a record 900 Christmas trees in its annual Trees to Trails program. More than 1,500 volunteers helped with park projects ranging from invasive plant removal to stream cleanups.
Maine's 1st ski mountain restores historic name
BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine's first ski mountain — created when the Civilian Conservation Corps carved a single trail in 1936 — is reverting to its original name, Pleasant Mountain. Operators of what was known as Shawnee Peak for more than 30 years polled skiers about the...
Florida State League Playoffs
(Best-of-3) St. Lucie 1, Palm Beach 0. Thursday Sept. 15: Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 16: Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Thursday Sept. 15: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 16: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m. Championship. (Best-of-3) TBD 0, TBD...
