ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons RB Damien Williams Suffers Injury; Will He Return?

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcNDU_0hr7jApY00

Atlanta's backup running back received the start in the season opener, but went down in the first quarter.

The first injury of the Atlanta Falcons ' regular season happened to running back Damien Williams.

On a first-down carry, Williams made two New Orleans Saints defenders miss in the backfield but could only make it back to the line of scrimmage. There, center Drew Dalman and right guard Chris Lindstrom fell on top of him, and Williams remained down after the play.

The Falcons have officially ruled Williams as questionable to return with a rib injury.

Atlanta's running back depth was already thin heading into the game, as Cordarrelle Patterson and Avery Williams were the only other two active runners. Rookie halfback Tyler Allgeier was a healthy scratch .

If Damien Williams is unable to return, the Falcons will have to give Patterson a heavier workload on the ground, in contrast to the versatile, chess-piece role Atlanta appears to value him in.

Williams' best NFL season came in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs, when he posted 498 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries in addition to 213 receiving yards and two score on 30 catches.

Williams was key in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory, as he ran for 104 yards and scored twice in Kansas City's 24-20 comeback win. The 30-year-old opted out of the 2020 season to help take care of his mother, who was undergoing cancer treatments.

As a member of the Chicago Bears, Williams totaled 164 yards and reached the endzone twice on 40 carries across 12 games (two starts) last season.

Williams had a strong training camp and preseason, firmly establishing himself as Atlanta's No. 2 running back and a valuable piece for head coach Arthur Smith's offense. His availability throughout Sunday's contest with the Saints ultimately remains to be seen, but the Falcons will be keen on getting him back on the field if he's able.

NFC Week One Preview (; 2:55)

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

More than 121 million watched NFL games on opening weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5% increase over last season. The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year. A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday’s opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to Kansas City Power Couple

Everlasting love! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple, who got engaged in September 2020, started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy