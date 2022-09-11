I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.

