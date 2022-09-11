ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teens booked on arson in connection with Mt. Tabor fires

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Three arrests were made Saturday night after a string of arsons near Mt. Tabor and the surrounding area , Portland Fire & Rescue announced Sunday.

The fires, which started in August, were set across the area and ranged in size. Most were put out quickly, but some grew in size and damaged small areas.

The suspects — identified as Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, all 18 — will each be charged with five counts of Arson 1 and four counts of Arson 2, a spokesperson with Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

The incidents angered many locals who call the area home and love the park .

PFR Chief Sara Boone thanked the “coordinated efforts of community members” that led to the arrest of the teens.

“Their proactive efforts, tips, and leads played a significant role in keeping each other safe while protecting a valuable and natural forested park setting,” Boone said in a statement. “A tremendous amount of time and resources were dedicated to this endeavor with a shared commitment and urgency to identify and arrest these suspects.”

Comments / 23

top gunner
3d ago

Don’t let them out tomorrow please!!! Time for criminals to be locked up until the lesson is learned! That’s why crime is so high!! No more revolving door liberals in charge! Not working! Hello!!!

Reply
29
Chuck Moultrie
2d ago

We can only cross our fingers and hope this district attorney doesn't let the out and do it again. What other fires have they set and how many have been displaced or even killed?

Reply
13
HBICheryl
2d ago

I'd say attempted murder possibly premeditated murder could be charges hurled at these ADULTS. 18 is an adult. I forget we live in woke land Oregon. We are supposed to agree that hormone blockers and body mutilation is something a CHILD can request and get yet 18 year olds committing arson are teens. I wonder how the good people of Oregon who had their power shut off feel about this? Better yet, anyone who has lost a home, animals, loved ones to fire feel about this. These adults need to do hard time for what they have done.

Reply
8
 

