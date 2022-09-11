3 teens booked on arson in connection with Mt. Tabor fires

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Three arrests were made Saturday night after a string of arsons near Mt. Tabor and the surrounding area , Portland Fire & Rescue announced Sunday.

The fires, which started in August, were set across the area and ranged in size. Most were put out quickly, but some grew in size and damaged small areas.

The suspects — identified as Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, all 18 — will each be charged with five counts of Arson 1 and four counts of Arson 2, a spokesperson with Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

The incidents angered many locals who call the area home and love the park .

PFR Chief Sara Boone thanked the “coordinated efforts of community members” that led to the arrest of the teens.

“Their proactive efforts, tips, and leads played a significant role in keeping each other safe while protecting a valuable and natural forested park setting,” Boone said in a statement. “A tremendous amount of time and resources were dedicated to this endeavor with a shared commitment and urgency to identify and arrest these suspects.”

