College football fans all made the same joke about Scott Frost's future after he was fired by Nebraska

Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach
Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost, verbal commit QB Will Watson III of Central declines to comment
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The University of Nebraska fired football head coach Scott Frost on Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will take over for the rest of the season.
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach
Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts explains why he didn't wait to fire Scott Frost
Trev Alberts decided to pull the plug on Scott Frost before his buyout price was lowered. He revealed why he chose to do it now instead of later per FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Nebraska would have had to pay Frost a $7.5 million buyout if it waited until Oct....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed
Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Apologizes For His Nebraska Football Preseason Prediction
Nebraska football is once again a dumpster fire this season. However, this time the university is doing something about it. Scott Frost is no longer the head football coach at the storied Big Ten and former Big 12 program. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was not expecting the Huskers to get off...
Comments / 0