College football fans all made the same joke about Scott Frost's future after he was fired by Nebraska

By Adam Spencer
 3 days ago
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
