Read full article on original website
Related
More than 121 million watched NFL games on opening weekend
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5% increase over last season. The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year. A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday’s opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.
NFL・
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 2 game
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 2 game, the first game on the Week 2 NFL schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 2 picks, predictions:. Chargers vs. Chiefs...
Comments / 0