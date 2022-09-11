Read full article on original website
Nebraska coaching search: Urban Meyer praises Cornhuskers' program, discusses future of team
Urban Meyer had thoughts on the Nebraska coaching situation, after the Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost on Sunday after four-plus seasons. Meyer, who won two BCS championships (2006, 2008) at Florida and the first CFP national championship (2014) at Ohio State, has been the subject of loose rumors linking him to the Nebraska job.
Nebraska coaching search: Former Huskers assistant endorses popular Group of 5 coach for job
The Scott Frost era is over, and even though the appeal of former Nebraska quarterback Mickey Joseph coming in and winning the starting job is a nice sentiment, it’s fairly unlikely that he stays in that role for too long. In a short Twitter thread, former Nebraska assistant Joe...
