22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting in Moores Park neighborhood
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigation training aims to help officers state-wide
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police are partnering with Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice to host a homicide scene preservation and investigation training. The training will help police officers across the state when they have homicide cases. During the training, officers will walk through...
Former Michigan State University police captain sworn in as DeWitt Township police chief
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Police Department has a new chief. Matt Merony, a former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety captain, was sworn in Monday as DeWitt’s new chief of police by township supervisor Rick Galardi. Merony worked with the MSU police for more than...
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, Sept. 11 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue on a report of sounds of multiple gunshots. Police located a victim near the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was...
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, and Jackson counties. The chase started early in the morning when Springport Township Police received information about an armed, 39-year-old man from the Monroe,...
Mason police seek suspect in stabbing of multiple people
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating the stabbings of three people in Mason. Police said it happened Monday afternoon at Sycamore Village, a mobile home park in Mason. Three people have were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. They are expected to survive. Neighbors said...
Police seek man accused of using stolen credit card in Delta Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card. According to authorities, the man used the stolen card at a Walmart in Delta Township on Aug. 28. Police describe the man as being in his 30-40s with a tattoo...
2-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton kills 1, injures 2
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 54-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96, near Grand River Avenue. Police said Melissa Fletcher, a 54-year-old woman from Detroit, died on the scene from her...
Traffic alert: West, Coolidge roads to be resurfaced in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project in East Lansing will close stretches of West and Coolidge roads to through traffic. According to city officials, crews will begin work Thursday to resurface roadways and gutters on West and Coolidge roads. The road work on West Road will be between Coleman and Lake Lansing roads. The work on Coolidge Road will be from Coleman to State roads.
Ohio man killed in rollover crash on US-127 in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Ohio died Tuesday following a rollover collision in Liberty Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on US-127 South, near Reed Road. Authorities said a southbound 2015 Kia Optima left the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross all lanes of traffic and rollover multiple times.
Man accused of intentionally running over someone in Eaton Rapids arrested
EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was critically hurt after he was reportedly intentionally ran over Sunday. Authorities said it happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Bostedor Road, just north of 5-Point Highway in Eaton Rapids Township. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said a 49-year-old man was taken...
Events in Lansing held to address food insecurity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity. That’s why the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is hosting two events on Tuesday to address the issue. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the LRCC will host a roundtable panel discussion about food insecurity within the community at...
Now Desk: Warmer days ahead, the latest headlines you may have missed
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when some warmer days will return after a chilly morning. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about the latest from Mason where police are searching for a suspect in a triple-stabbing, a new ER opens in Okemos, and some long-awaited updates come to iPhone. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Reminder: It’s illegal in Michigan to steal or deface political signs
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Official in Brighton are reminding residents the laws behind political signs. In Michigan, stealing or defacing political signs is a misdemeanor that can carry a maximum penalty of a $500 fine or imprisonment of up to 90 days in jail. Within Brighton, signs are not allowed...
Michigan State freshman returns to EL with Junior U.S. Open hardware
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After falling two matches shy of an automatic bid into this year’s Mens’ U.S. Open in August’s Boys’ Juniors Supernationals in Kalamazoo, Michigan State freshman tennis player Ozan Baris still found his way to Flushing Meadows. Baris capped off his junior...
Michigan State University president defends Title IX management during special meeting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University president Samuel Stanley broke his silence Tuesday night after three days of rumors that his job was on the line. Stanley and Provost Teresa Woodruff stood their ground during a Tuesday meeting and defended their management of of Title IX reports. Some...
Schools Rule: Northwest Schools’ canine companions
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - School is back in session and so is News 10′s Schools Rule! series. Up first, we’re spotlighting a local district that’s working to put support dogs in all its schools. Northwest Schools in Jackson County is partnering with “Canines for Change” out of Grand Ledge in Eaton County.
Lansing Remembers 9/11, 21 years later
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been 21 years since ‘the world stopped turning,’ 21 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Each year, Lansing hosts a remembrance ceremony. Many people will reflect upon that day and will never forget where they were and what they were...
Eastern Michigan University, administration reach tentative agreement
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - A tentative agreement has been reached with Eastern Michigan University and its faculty union. The move follows bargaining sessions between the administration and the union that went late into the evening on Saturday and Sunday. The union has been on strike since last week after its contract expired.
