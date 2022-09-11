ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting in Moores Park neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Barnes and Washington avenues. Police said they located a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Homicide investigation training aims to help officers state-wide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police are partnering with Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice to host a homicide scene preservation and investigation training. The training will help police officers across the state when they have homicide cases. During the training, officers will walk through...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, Sept. 11 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue on a report of sounds of multiple gunshots. Police located a victim near the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with Monday’s triple-stabbing in Mason. According to authorities, three people were assaulted with a knife at about 3 p.m. Monday. The Mason Police Department identified a suspect and sent an alert out to law enforcement across Michigan.
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Mason police seek suspect in stabbing of multiple people

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating the stabbings of three people in Mason. Police said it happened Monday afternoon at Sycamore Village, a mobile home park in Mason. Three people have were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. They are expected to survive. Neighbors said...
MASON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Msu#Violent Crime#East Lansing Police
WILX-TV

2-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton kills 1, injures 2

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 54-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96, near Grand River Avenue. Police said Melissa Fletcher, a 54-year-old woman from Detroit, died on the scene from her...
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: West, Coolidge roads to be resurfaced in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project in East Lansing will close stretches of West and Coolidge roads to through traffic. According to city officials, crews will begin work Thursday to resurface roadways and gutters on West and Coolidge roads. The road work on West Road will be between Coleman and Lake Lansing roads. The work on Coolidge Road will be from Coleman to State roads.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ohio man killed in rollover crash on US-127 in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Ohio died Tuesday following a rollover collision in Liberty Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on US-127 South, near Reed Road. Authorities said a southbound 2015 Kia Optima left the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross all lanes of traffic and rollover multiple times.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WILX-TV

Events in Lansing held to address food insecurity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity. That’s why the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is hosting two events on Tuesday to address the issue. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the LRCC will host a roundtable panel discussion about food insecurity within the community at...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Warmer days ahead, the latest headlines you may have missed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when some warmer days will return after a chilly morning. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about the latest from Mason where police are searching for a suspect in a triple-stabbing, a new ER opens in Okemos, and some long-awaited updates come to iPhone. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Reminder: It’s illegal in Michigan to steal or deface political signs

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Official in Brighton are reminding residents the laws behind political signs. In Michigan, stealing or defacing political signs is a misdemeanor that can carry a maximum penalty of a $500 fine or imprisonment of up to 90 days in jail. Within Brighton, signs are not allowed...
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Northwest Schools’ canine companions

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - School is back in session and so is News 10′s Schools Rule! series. Up first, we’re spotlighting a local district that’s working to put support dogs in all its schools. Northwest Schools in Jackson County is partnering with “Canines for Change” out of Grand Ledge in Eaton County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Remembers 9/11, 21 years later

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been 21 years since ‘the world stopped turning,’ 21 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Each year, Lansing hosts a remembrance ceremony. Many people will reflect upon that day and will never forget where they were and what they were...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Eastern Michigan University, administration reach tentative agreement

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - A tentative agreement has been reached with Eastern Michigan University and its faculty union. The move follows bargaining sessions between the administration and the union that went late into the evening on Saturday and Sunday. The union has been on strike since last week after its contract expired.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy