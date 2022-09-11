ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

The Spun

How Much Texas A&M Would Owe Jimbo Fisher If It Fired Him

Texas A&M fans are probably frustrated with Jimbo Fisher at this point, but they are going to have to deal with him for a long time. Fisher's contract, which was extended last year, runs through 2031. And yes, we've seen schools buy out massive deals before, but this one seems next to impossible to get out of.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Texas A&M Video

As if the loss to Appalachian State wasn't bad enough, Texas A&M is being dragged through the mud even more thanks to a leaked video from Midnight Yell practice. In the clip, which has been deleted from Twitter but is displayed below, a Yell Leader can be seen disparaging App State as a "hillbilly" school and saying some of the Mountaineer players "can't read."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
BRENHAM, TX
Click2Houston.com

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Narcity USA

A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman

On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

The day has finally come: Kolache Festival 2022

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The day has finally come!. Thousands of people gathered at the 37th annual Kolache Festival in the downtown Caldwell on Saturday. The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce threw an event that drew in people from not only Burleson County, but from all over Texas. People attending the...
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Shiro man celebrates 105th Birthday with family and friends

SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - Booker Paulhill celebrated a special milestone with his family and friends. Paulhill turned 105 years old on Friday and had a party at his home. “The Willing Workers” performed some of Paulhill’s favorite songs at the party and guests enjoyed food, birthday cake and had a chance to visit with the birthday boy. Paulhill says he didn’t think he would live this long but he’s very fortunate to celebrate this day with people that care about him.
SHIRO, TX
Popculture

'The Bachelorette' Alum Arrested for DUI, Found With 'Impaired' 18-Year-Old Student

A Bachelorette star is in trouble with the law. Early Saturday morning, College Station police arrested singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor in Texas. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and was detained at the Brazos County Detention Center, reported KWTX. According to online jail records, Taylor, 36, was released later that day on bonds totaling $6,000.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

