Texas A&M fans are probably frustrated with Jimbo Fisher at this point, but they are going to have to deal with him for a long time. Fisher's contract, which was extended last year, runs through 2031. And yes, we've seen schools buy out massive deals before, but this one seems next to impossible to get out of.
Last Saturday, Appalachian State pulled off the biggest upset of the college football thus far. Chase Brice and the Mountaineers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies on the road. Appalachian State’s defense held Texas A&M to just 14 points at Kyle Field. It was a gutsy performance from Shawn Clark’s squad.
As if the loss to Appalachian State wasn't bad enough, Texas A&M is being dragged through the mud even more thanks to a leaked video from Midnight Yell practice. In the clip, which has been deleted from Twitter but is displayed below, a Yell Leader can be seen disparaging App State as a "hillbilly" school and saying some of the Mountaineer players "can't read."
Where is Appalachian State? It’s located in Boone, North Carolina, and that’s where ESPN’s “College Gameday” will be this week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M players question Aggies' 'buy in' in wake of Appalachian State loss
Texas A&M appears to still be reeling Monday from Saturday’s upset loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies lost 17-14 at home to the Mountaineers in a result that shocked the college football world. During A&M’s media access Monday, there were some interesting comments made by some players about what...
College football is a game of passion. The teams play with passion. The coaches coach with passion. And the fans, embody the passion so strong that many grown people allow the athletic exploits of 18 to 22-year-olds to destroy their moods for an entire week if things don't go right.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum has evaluated Texas A&M, and while he continues to give Jimbo Fisher more time, the alarm bells are beginning to ring in Aggieland following the loss to Appalachian State. Finebaum made his regular Monday appearance on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama and the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning”...
“A really big tree fell in the Aggie forest today,” The namesake of Texas A&M's school of business died today at the age of 87.
KBTX.com
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
Click2Houston.com
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
KBTX.com
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The day has finally come!. Thousands of people gathered at the 37th annual Kolache Festival in the downtown Caldwell on Saturday. The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce threw an event that drew in people from not only Burleson County, but from all over Texas. People attending the...
KBTX.com
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
KBTX.com
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
When COVID-19 hit, what some call the invisible disease, became very visible in Melba Tucker's life.
KBTX.com
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
wtaw.com
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
KBTX.com
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - Booker Paulhill celebrated a special milestone with his family and friends. Paulhill turned 105 years old on Friday and had a party at his home. “The Willing Workers” performed some of Paulhill’s favorite songs at the party and guests enjoyed food, birthday cake and had a chance to visit with the birthday boy. Paulhill says he didn’t think he would live this long but he’s very fortunate to celebrate this day with people that care about him.
Popculture
A Bachelorette star is in trouble with the law. Early Saturday morning, College Station police arrested singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor in Texas. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and was detained at the Brazos County Detention Center, reported KWTX. According to online jail records, Taylor, 36, was released later that day on bonds totaling $6,000.
The Spun
