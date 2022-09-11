Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
musictimes.com
T.I., Fans Reacts To Atlanta Falcons Debut Song 'Rise Up' For THIS Reason: 'Who Did You Call?'
American football team Atlanta Falcons dropped "Rise Up," the new anthem to get their fans hyped up for the season, but instead of getting hyped, fans are majorly annoyed. The city of Atlanta is known for bearing the music industry some big names, including Gucci Mane, Ludacris, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil John, T.I., and many more.
Saints’ Michael Thomas sounds off on 2 TD performance in first game since 2020 season
Michael Thomas couldn’t hide his delight after helping the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons in his first game since 2020. The star wideout returned to the Saints with a bang, as he scored two touchdowns to give them the narrow 27-26 victory over the Falcons. It was far from the perfect performance from […] The post Saints’ Michael Thomas sounds off on 2 TD performance in first game since 2020 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin Responds to Colin Kaepernick, Cowboys Suggestion
Dallas might be on the lookout for a new quarterback after Dak Prescott suffered a significant hand injury in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
Saints practice squad signs Tre Swilling, son of 'Dome Patrol' legend
Now that Week 1 of the NFL season has concluded for the New Orleans Saints, additional roster moves are bound to happen. Once the first week is full in the NFL’s rear-view mirror, veteran contract become non-guaranteed. With that, big-named veterans will finally find their landing spots. Not those won’t be the only moves made as the days progress. Today, the Saints made an addition to their practice squad, bringing in a legacy addition.
Yardbarker
Falcons Restructure LB Deion Jones’ Deal
Yates says the Falcons converted $8.5 million of Jones’ base salary into a signing bonus and added three void years to spread the money out. Jones is on injured reserve right now and the Falcons seem to be pretty much stuck with him, so this is a way to get a little extra cap relief to operate this season. Jones also gets the salary sooner this way.
Referee Shawn Hochuli assigned to Week 2 Saints-Bucs game
Here’s something we’ll hope doesn’t become relevant on Sunday. NFL referee Shawn Hochuli and his crew have been assigned to Week 2’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making it his fifth Saints game since being promoted to full-time head referee back in 2018. The Saints are 2-2 in games that Hochuli has worked, most recently seeing him and his crew in last year’s road win over the Seattle Seahawks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Saints Make Three Moves Including Signing RB Latavius Murray To P-Squad
Murray, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings. Murray later signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract with the Saints in 2019. From there,...
Eagles CB Zech McPhearson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The Eagles defeated the Lions 38-35 on Sunday in the season opener, and Zech McPhearson’s play on the special teams could be the biggest reason for the win. Philadelphia was up 31-21 with 4:09 left in the third quarter when Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp called for an onside kick that McPhearson could secure.
By the Numbers: Saints Pluck Falcons in Week 1
A look inside the numbers of the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Comments / 0