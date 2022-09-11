ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Michael Thomas sounds off on 2 TD performance in first game since 2020 season

Michael Thomas couldn’t hide his delight after helping the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons in his first game since 2020. The star wideout returned to the Saints with a bang, as he scored two touchdowns to give them the narrow 27-26 victory over the Falcons. It was far from the perfect performance from […] The post Saints’ Michael Thomas sounds off on 2 TD performance in first game since 2020 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints practice squad signs Tre Swilling, son of 'Dome Patrol' legend

Now that Week 1 of the NFL season has concluded for the New Orleans Saints, additional roster moves are bound to happen. Once the first week is full in the NFL’s rear-view mirror, veteran contract become non-guaranteed. With that, big-named veterans will finally find their landing spots. Not those won’t be the only moves made as the days progress. Today, the Saints made an addition to their practice squad, bringing in a legacy addition.
Yardbarker

Falcons Restructure LB Deion Jones’ Deal

Yates says the Falcons converted $8.5 million of Jones’ base salary into a signing bonus and added three void years to spread the money out. Jones is on injured reserve right now and the Falcons seem to be pretty much stuck with him, so this is a way to get a little extra cap relief to operate this season. Jones also gets the salary sooner this way.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Referee Shawn Hochuli assigned to Week 2 Saints-Bucs game

Here’s something we’ll hope doesn’t become relevant on Sunday. NFL referee Shawn Hochuli and his crew have been assigned to Week 2’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making it his fifth Saints game since being promoted to full-time head referee back in 2018. The Saints are 2-2 in games that Hochuli has worked, most recently seeing him and his crew in last year’s road win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker

Saints Make Three Moves Including Signing RB Latavius Murray To P-Squad

Murray, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings. Murray later signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract with the Saints in 2019. From there,...
