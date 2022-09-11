Three games into the season, Nebraska fires football coach Scott Frost

A day after another close loss, Nebraska has fired football coach Scott Frost.

The announcement came by athletic director Trev Alberts with a statement.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effectively immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.”

Alberts said associated head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

Nebraska is coming off a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern in Lincoln on Saturday night. The Cornhuskers, a 23-point favorite, allowed 642 yards of offense and lost for the first time in 215 games at home when scoring 35 or more points.

Frost finished his Nebraska coaching tenure 16-31 and the Huskers are 1-2 this season. Saturday’s loss was the 12th straight by one score, and 22 of Frost’s losses have come by one score.

Frost, coming off a 13-0 record at Central Florida in 2017, posted losing records in his four seasons in Lincoln.

As a quarterback, he led Nebraska to a share of the 1997 national championship.