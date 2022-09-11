ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Quarterback Believes He's 'Motherf----r' Tom Brady Referenced

While on an episode of HBO's The Shop in 2021, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about a team passing up on him in free agency. Brady made headlines because he referred to an unnamed quarterback as a "motherf---er." Fans around the league were desperate to find out who he was talking about.
NFL
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Considering Significant T.J. Watt Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly considering placing T.J. Watt on injured reserve, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini. Watt suffered what is believed to be a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. This move would confirm Watt's absence for at least the next four...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Suffered Significant Longterm Injury Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime to open the 2022 season. In the process, the AFC North franchise reportedly suffered a significant injury, too. According to a report from the NFL Network, the Bengals lost a key special teams...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Following Sunday's Game

The Indianapolis Colts are making a massive change to their special teams unit, waiving third-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Blankenship, a former All-SEC kicker at Georgia, joined the Colts in 2020. As a rookie, he made 32-of-37 field goal attempts. Blankenship's production took a bit of a hit in 2021, making...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

Over the past few years, no NFL team has seemingly suffered more injuries to running backs than the San Francisco 49ers. That bad luck continued over the weekend. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell was in the midst of a solid performance when he suffered a knee injury. He was forced...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: The Injury Test Results Are In For Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big scare on offense when star running back Najee Harris left yesterday's game with a foot injury. The tests on his foot have now come in. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the tests have come back negative. Better yet, Harris is believed that he "should be good to go" when the Steelers play the New England Patriots in Week 2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former first-round pick Billy Price to their practice squad, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Price could have a shot to make the 53-man roster as the Raiders seek depth on their offensive line unit. Price started all 55 games for the Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Surprising Reaction To Fans Booing

Some Michigan fans let their voices be heard during the second half of Saturday's game against Hawaii. The fans booed starting quarterback Cade McNamara when he came onto the field to relieve J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy led the Wolverines to a 42-0 halftime lead over the Rainbow Warriors before McNamara came in and threw for 26 yards and an interception.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Pregame Message

Gisele appeared to clap back at the tabloid rumors on Sunday evening. Prior to kickoff between the Bucs and the Cowboys, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback received a good luck message from his wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Let’s go Tom Brady! Let’s go Bucs!" she wrote. It's a significant...
NFL
The Spun

Gisele Reportedly Makes Decision On Tom Brady's First Game

It's been reported that there's a lot of tension between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, following the QB's decision to come out of retirement. That was seemingly confirmed when a source with People.com confirmed that Gisele will not be attending the Bucs' first game. "It's always a...
NFL
The Spun

