Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday
In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football. The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand. The NFL world reacted...
Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts
Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
Ex-NFL Quarterback Believes He's 'Motherf----r' Tom Brady Referenced
While on an episode of HBO's The Shop in 2021, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about a team passing up on him in free agency. Brady made headlines because he referred to an unnamed quarterback as a "motherf---er." Fans around the league were desperate to find out who he was talking about.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
Steelers Reportedly Considering Significant T.J. Watt Move
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly considering placing T.J. Watt on injured reserve, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini. Watt suffered what is believed to be a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. This move would confirm Watt's absence for at least the next four...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bengals Reportedly Suffered Significant Longterm Injury Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime to open the 2022 season. In the process, the AFC North franchise reportedly suffered a significant injury, too. According to a report from the NFL Network, the Bengals lost a key special teams...
NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Following Sunday's Game
The Indianapolis Colts are making a massive change to their special teams unit, waiving third-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Blankenship, a former All-SEC kicker at Georgia, joined the Colts in 2020. As a rookie, he made 32-of-37 field goal attempts. Blankenship's production took a bit of a hit in 2021, making...
WATCH: Man Goes on a Rampage, Punches Woman in the Face During Raiders-Chargers Brawl
As to be expected, there were many brawls and fights at NFL games for 2022’s opening weekend. While teams battled it out on the field on Sunday, some fans were battling it out in the stands. In this viral video shared to Twitter, a group of Las Vegas Raiders...
49ers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back
Over the past few years, no NFL team has seemingly suffered more injuries to running backs than the San Francisco 49ers. That bad luck continued over the weekend. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell was in the midst of a solid performance when he suffered a knee injury. He was forced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
Report: The Injury Test Results Are In For Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big scare on offense when star running back Najee Harris left yesterday's game with a foot injury. The tests on his foot have now come in. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the tests have come back negative. Better yet, Harris is believed that he "should be good to go" when the Steelers play the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former first-round pick Billy Price to their practice squad, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Price could have a shot to make the 53-man roster as the Raiders seek depth on their offensive line unit. Price started all 55 games for the Ohio State...
Jim Harbaugh Has Surprising Reaction To Fans Booing
Some Michigan fans let their voices be heard during the second half of Saturday's game against Hawaii. The fans booed starting quarterback Cade McNamara when he came onto the field to relieve J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy led the Wolverines to a 42-0 halftime lead over the Rainbow Warriors before McNamara came in and threw for 26 yards and an interception.
Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb React To Weird Nickname Fans Have For Them
There's no doubt the Cleveland Browns have the best running back duo in the NFL with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Their nickname, however, isn't nearly as impressive as their production. It was brought to Chubb and Hunt's attention that fans are referring to them as "Chunt." Hunt reacted to...
Look: Mike McCarthy's Reaction To Dak's Injury Is Going Viral
Mike McCarthy and the rest of Cowboys Nation had the same reaction to Dak Prescott's thumb injury on Sunday night. NBC's cameras caught the Dallas coach speaking to the training staff after the game and his face said it all:. The interaction started to viral among NFL fans on Twitter.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Pregame Message
Gisele appeared to clap back at the tabloid rumors on Sunday evening. Prior to kickoff between the Bucs and the Cowboys, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback received a good luck message from his wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Let’s go Tom Brady! Let’s go Bucs!" she wrote. It's a significant...
Gisele Reportedly Makes Decision On Tom Brady's First Game
It's been reported that there's a lot of tension between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, following the QB's decision to come out of retirement. That was seemingly confirmed when a source with People.com confirmed that Gisele will not be attending the Bucs' first game. "It's always a...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
610K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1