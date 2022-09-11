The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big scare on offense when star running back Najee Harris left yesterday's game with a foot injury. The tests on his foot have now come in. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the tests have come back negative. Better yet, Harris is believed that he "should be good to go" when the Steelers play the New England Patriots in Week 2.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO