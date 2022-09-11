One key stat from Colorado’s loss at Air Force

The Colorado Buffaloes went into halftime against Air Force down only 20-10. Things looked decent for Karl Dorrell’s team, and maybe, just maybe, the Buffs would stun Air Force in its own stadium.

Unfortunately, the second half was all Air Force as the Falcons scored 21 points and the Buffs went scoreless in the final two quarters.

It was the second straight week that the Buffs disappointed, although just about everybody had Air Force projected to win this week.

So, here’s one key stat from this game: 435. That is the number of rushing yards Air Force put up against Colorado.

On one hand, this is actually less than what they had in their opener against Northern Iowa , but it is still a ton.

Brad Roberts was the star of the day for the Falcons, finishing with 174 yards on 24 carries and three scores. A week before, he had 114 yards and a score on just eight carries, so they leaned on him much more this time around.

John Lee Eldridge III had 88 yards and a score, and six other players rushed for at least 20 yards.

The Buffs knew this coming in. To be frank, everybody knows the Falcons run the ball at will. But, nearly 500 yards of rushing is a ton. At least Quinn Perry, who finished with 17 tackles, was effective.

