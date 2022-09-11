ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 117

Deborah Palmer
2d ago

Disney is a Socialistic Far Left Corportation that is pushing political agendas instead of being a wholesome entertainment company. DISNEY = POLITICAL PROPAGANDA!

Reply(7)
104
Les Porter
2d ago

Disney has seriously underestimated it's demographic. Now that it understands, Disney is trying desperately to console the people it has spent years dividing itself from. Too little, to late. Boycott Disney!

Reply(5)
79
William Gaddls
2d ago

he does not speak for all the cast members, just a group. and if he thinks talking to young children about sex is alright, then he's part of the problem!

Reply(8)
52
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Disney’s New Plans Rejected

The results of the experiment known as The Walt Disney Company continue to be rejected by Wall St. Its latest move to recover its once-stellar image among investors is to raise prices at its theme parks. According to The Wall Street Journal, “Walt Disney used to call Disneyland his “magic kingdom.” These days, Walt Disney […]
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed Onstage at D23 Expo 2022

During his first appearance at D23 Expo 2022, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was booed by some of the audience. While the D23 Expo livestream remained silent, the “boo”s are audible in the above video from Twitter user Thomas Lipscomb. Some guests did applaud, but the reaction was mixed at best.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Activist investor Dan Loeb eases push for Disney to spin off ESPN

Activist investor Dan Loeb has reversed course after proposing that Disney consider spinning off ESPN. "We have a better understanding of @espn's potential as a standalone business and another vertical for $DIS to reach a global audience to generate ad and subscriber revenues," Loeb tweeted on Sunday. "We look forward to seeing Mr. Pitaro execute on the growth and innovation plans, generating considerable synergies as part of The Walt Disney company."
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Government
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
Fortune

Millennials want to live a ‘soft life,’ and it’s changing how they work

Dar LaBeach (center left) used his time during the pandemic to build community and commit to living a "soft life" rooted in ease and joy. There are some people who live to work. They relish being a hustler, grinding it out. They chortle at your 9-to-5 regimen, and they can’t understand why anyone would be attracted to “quiet quitting.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Education Reforms#Transgender People#Republican#The Walt Disney Company#White House
L. Cane

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
SFGate

Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a major new attraction, Josh D’Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced at D23 on Sunday. “This has always been our vision for Avengers Campus,” D’Amaro said. “To give our guests more of what they love and then some. We want more stories. We want more heroes. We want more villains, and we want more of the land.”
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts

The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy