Pepi gets assist in 1st match for Groningen following loan

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
American forward Ricardo Pepi had an assist in his debut for Groningen, a 1-0 win at Cambuur on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old entered at the start of the second half and fed Tomáš Suslov in the 71st minute. Suslov dribbled to the top of the penalty area, cut toward the center of the field and beat goalkeeper João Virgínia with a left-footed shot from the arc.

Pepi’s scoreless streak reached 30 games for club and country since he got two goals in a World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Oct. 7.

He transferred in January from Dallas to Augsburg and was loaned to Groningen on Aug. 31 for the rest of the season after failing to score in his four Bundesliga matches this season.

Pepi has three goals in 11 international appearances and hopes to make the U.S. World Cup roster.

