ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Watch: Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson records first NFL reception

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SUrV_0hr7hXob00

Garrett Wilson is now officially an NFL receiver.

The former Ohio State and current New York Jets wide receiver brought in his first NFL reception — a nine-yard gain from quarterback Joe Flacco — on his first target against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.

Wilson was the first Ohio State wide receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, being selected by the New York Jets as the No. 10 overall pick.

In three years with the Buckeyes, Wilson recorded 2,213 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns on 143 receptions.

Prior to the season, Jets coach Robert Saleh called Wilson "very, very athletic," complimenting his body control and power in and out of breaks, describing the former Ohio State wide receiver as "wiggly."

"He is talented," Saleh said. "Obviously there are things he's going to have to learn as a rookie, especially moving around in our offense. But at the same time, we're really excited about him and the direction of this team."

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Steelers offense needs 'killer mindset,' insists quarterback Mitch Trubisky after Pittsburgh scored only 17 points off five turnovers against the Bengals as the team face Patriots showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to develop a 'killer mindset' if they are to have a successful season, implied quarterback Mitch Trubisky, after only converting five of the Bengals' turnovers into 17 points, out of a possible 35 in Week 1 of NFL action. The Steelers had to win in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Columbus Dispatch

Central Ohio high school football: Harvest Prep surging behind strong group of playmakers

Even as some of the surrounding pieces have changed, having a familiar face running the offense has been vital to the success of the Harvest Prep football team. Entering their MSL-Ohio Division contest Sept. 16 against Grandview, the Warriors are 19-5 in games that senior Aidan Rogers has started since taking over at quarterback at the beginning of his sophomore season. ...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Toledo, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy