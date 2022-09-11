Watch: Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson records first NFL reception

Garrett Wilson is now officially an NFL receiver.

The former Ohio State and current New York Jets wide receiver brought in his first NFL reception — a nine-yard gain from quarterback Joe Flacco — on his first target against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.

Wilson was the first Ohio State wide receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, being selected by the New York Jets as the No. 10 overall pick.

In three years with the Buckeyes, Wilson recorded 2,213 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns on 143 receptions.

Prior to the season, Jets coach Robert Saleh called Wilson "very, very athletic," complimenting his body control and power in and out of breaks, describing the former Ohio State wide receiver as "wiggly."

"He is talented," Saleh said. "Obviously there are things he's going to have to learn as a rookie, especially moving around in our offense. But at the same time, we're really excited about him and the direction of this team."

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts