Saint Louis, MO

FOX Sports

How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?

On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
MLB
FOX Sports

Phillies seek to prolong win streak, take on the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (79-62, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-84, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Marlins +111; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting Wednesday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. Brian Serven will catch for Kyle Freeland and hit eighth. This is the second time in three games that Diaz has been held out of the lineup.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal idle Wednesday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Grandal will grab a seat after starting the last three games. Seby Zavala will catch for Dylan Cease and hit eighth. Zavala has a $2,000...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong sitting for Milwaukee Tuesday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong in their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will take the night off Tuesday while Luis Urias starts at second base and hits seventh against the Cardinals. Our models have Wong making 68 more plate appearances this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt back in Cardinals' lineup Tuesday

The St. Louis Cardinals will start Paul Goldschmidt at first base for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Goldschmidt will bat third and start at first base Tuesday while Albert Pujols moves to designated hitter and Alec Burleson takes a seat. Our models project Goldschmidt, who has a $4,200 salary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ABC News

Maton's 7th-inning HR off Alcantara leads Phils past Marlins

MIAMI -- Nick Maton hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning off Sandy Alcantara, leading Philadelphia past the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night and tightening the Phillies' grip on the second spot in the NL wild-card race. Philadelphia won its fourth in a row. Alcantara fell to 1-3...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Writer Shares Shocking Yadier Molina Fact

Yadier Molina has been a fixture for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since he arrived on the scene in June of 2004. Molina made his MLB debut on June 3 of that year and did so at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Fast forward to 2022 and Molina is in his...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

