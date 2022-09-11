IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 5
06-08-11-18-38
(six, eight, eleven, eighteen, thirty-eight)
Cash4Life
14-23-27-32-51, Cash Ball: 3
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Quick Draw Midday
06-08-09-25-32-33-34-35-37-38-39-43-45-48-59-60-62-71-73-76, BE: 38
(six, eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six; BE: thirty-eight)
Daily Three-Midday
5-2-8, SB: 6
(five, two, eight; SB: six)
Daily Three-Evening
1-3-8, SB: 1
(one, three, eight; SB: one)
Daily Four-Midday
0-6-6-8, SB: 6
(zero, six, six, eight; SB: six)
Daily Four-Evening
6-3-4-3, SB: 1
(six, three, four, three; SB: one)
Quick Draw Evening
04-05-07-14-19-21-29-30-36-38-55-58-60-63-66-69-71-74-76-80, BE: 14
(four, five, seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty; BE: fourteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
Comments / 0