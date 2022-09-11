ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

ME Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Lucky For Life

03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Pick 3 Day

2-3-5

(two, three, five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

Pick 4 Day

2-4-0-2

(two, four, zero, two)

Pick 4 Evening

0-4-7-7

(zero, four, seven, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000

World Poker Tour

JD-5C-3D-9H-9S

(JD, 5C, 3D, 9H, 9S)

