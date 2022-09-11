ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life
03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-3-5
(two, three, five)
Pick 3 Evening
3-2-1
(three, two, one)
Pick 4 Day
2-4-0-2
(two, four, zero, two)
Pick 4 Evening
0-4-7-7
(zero, four, seven, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
World Poker Tour
JD-5C-3D-9H-9S
(JD, 5C, 3D, 9H, 9S)
