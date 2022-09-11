RI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Lucky For Life

03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Numbers Evening

5-5-6-2

(five, five, six, two)

Numbers Midday

8-6-8-4

(eight, six, eight, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000

Wild Money

05-10-17-27-32, Extra: 8

(five, ten, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Extra: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $278,000

