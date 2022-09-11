RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life
03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Numbers Evening
5-5-6-2
(five, five, six, two)
Numbers Midday
8-6-8-4
(eight, six, eight, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
Wild Money
05-10-17-27-32, Extra: 8
(five, ten, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Extra: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
Comments / 0