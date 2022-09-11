ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

zip06.com

Morrison Performs With All His Might on the Gridiron

Mekhi Morrison got his first experience in varsity football as a junior and finished the season as an All-Southern Connecticut Conference honoree. Now back for his senior year, Mekhi feels excited to play on the gridiron with his East Haven teammates, while demonstrating how much he’s grown on both sides of the ball.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Easties Ready to Compete in First Campaign with Callahan

Jacob Callahan inherited a young Yellowjackets’ roster as he entered his first season as head coach of the East Haven boys’ soccer team. However, with such a youthful squad, Callahan said that this year’s Easties are hungry and eager to improve with an eye toward qualifying for the postseason.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

T-Birds Take 13-7 Defeat to Valley-Old Lyme in Season Opener

The North Branford football squad is entering the 2022 season with a team that graduated no seniors from last year. With the roster featuring so much experience, Head Coach Mark Basil is looking for the Thunderbirds to put in the work and put together a playoff-worthy campaign this fall. North...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Several Grizzlies Teams Begin Seasons With Victories

The Guilford girls’ volleyball team opened up the 2022 season on a positive note by shutting out Lyman Hall in its first match of the year last week. The Grizzlies claimed a 3-0 road win over Lyman Hall in their season opener on Sept. 8 for an early record of 1-0.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

A New Season

The fall sports season is underway at Valley Regional High School. The field hockey team hosted Haddam-Killingworth on Sept. 9 for the first game of the 2022 season.
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Cougars Kick Off 2022 With a Dominant Victory

Year two of Tyler Wilcox’s tenure as head coach of the Haddam-Killingworth football team began with a bang as the Cougars posted a 30-0 shutout over Old Saybrook-Westbrook (OS-W) in their season opener last week. With most of last year’s team returning, Coach Wilcox is looking for H-K to rely on its experience as the Cougars try to make a run to the top of the Pequot Conference.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Davis Rings Up a Stellar Season in Deep River Horseshoe League

Jeremy Davis stepped onto the scene in the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) and proved himself as one of the best players in the B Division. Jeremy loves playing horseshoes and has worked hard to improve his game. He feels proud to be doing so as a member of the DRHL.
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Kessell Coaches Baseball for the Love of the Game

Tim Kessell’s journey through baseball has taken him to all parts of the country. Now a Madison resident, Tim has taken his passion for the game to the Madison Travel Baseball and Madison Little League programs, where he’s instilling lifelong lessons to the town’s young ballplayers both on and off the field.
MADISON, CT
Bristol Press

Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year

BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Day on the Green

The Westbrook Town Green was the scene for the 41st annual Arts and Crafts Fair on Sept. 10. Hosted by the Westbrook Historical Society, the one-day event showcased custom-made items from local vendors. Here, Patti Fitzpatrick of North Stonington, oversees her booth, The Crusty Crow.
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Tami LaCroix: From Healthcare to Community Care

Tami LaCroix has spent nearly 20 years helping Connecticut Orthopedics—the company she works for—grow its customer base and establish itself as a preeminent orthopedic group. Now that business is booming, Tami says, “It’s time to give back,” and she does so by leading the company’s volunteer efforts to help residents in the communities in which her employer operates.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
NewsTimes

Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm

Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
BRANFORD, CT
Daily Voice

New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery

A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

