Benzinga

Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head

Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
Sundar Pichai
Benzinga

Why Netflix Stock Rose Wednesday Afternoon

Netflix Inc NFLX shares were higher Wednesday after the company estimated that its ad-supported tier would reach 40 million global viewers in about a year. Netflix estimates that its ad-supported version of its streaming platform will reach about 40 million viewers on a global basis by the third quarter of 2023, per a Wall Street Journal report citing a document the company shared with ad buyers.
Benzinga

Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Benzinga

Is Elon Musk No Longer On Twitter? No, Here's What Actually Happened

If you couldn’t find Tesla Inc TSLA CEO on Twitter on Tuesday, that's because he had changed his handle to “Naughtius Maximus.”. What Happened: Musk seemingly made the change minutes after Twitter Inc.’s TWTR shareholders approved a $44 billion buyout deal. Screenshot of Elon Musk's Twitter profile.
Benzinga

Taboola.com Analysts Hail Its Cost Restructuring & Focus Shift

Taboola.com Ltd TBLA announced a cost restructuring and a focus shift in top priorities to performance advertising, e-commerce, and header bidding. More near-term, management reiterated 3Q22 guidance and 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of ~$152 million or the low end of its previously-offered range. KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson reiterated Sector Weight. Given...
Benzinga

Uber Shares Are Rising: What's Going On?

Uber Technologies Inc UBER shares are trading higher by 4.17% to $32.63 Wednesday afternoon as the stock rebounds after falling on Tuesday amid an overall market selloff. Uber shares were otherwise trading lower during Tuesday's session following worse-than-expected US inflation readings. High inflation and expectations of further Fed rate hikes could pressured the economy and weigh on ride sharing demand as consumers cut back on non-essential spending.
Benzinga

Around $11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Walmart Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walmart WMT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
