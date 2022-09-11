Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
From 'The Wire' to 'Game of Thrones': 9 TV Characters We Wish Hadn't Left Their Shows So Soon
It's a sad fact of TV watching that your favorite character may not be there for a show's entire run. Like people in real life, TV characters are mortal, and their demises can lead to higher stakes and more drama for the show they leave behind. Sometimes, they get off lighter and will be written out of the show in a way that spares them their lives. But in this instance, the result is the same for the viewer: a character they may like has vanished from the TV show they once belonged to, and storylines continue without them, for better or worse.
Collider
It's Time to Embrace Targaryen Incest If You Truly Want to Enjoy 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon.Well, folks, it finally happened! After more than a decade of teasing and throwaway lines about historical marriages between brothers and sisters, the Game of Thrones TV universe gave us a real taste of that good and old Targaryen incest (and no, Jon and Dany don't exactly count). In Episode 4 of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) got a taste of the pleasures of King’s Landing with the help of her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). And then she got a taste of her uncle's lips as the two undressed each other at a pleasure house. Things heated up and cooled down in the blink of an eye as Daemon abandoned his niece high and dry for reasons yet to be explained. Performance issues? A sudden, unexpected pang of guilt? Who knows? What matters right now is that fans were excited to see the culmination of a sexual tension that had been building up since Episode 1. Some were also more than a little irked out. After all, we all just watched a young woman engaging in a pretty heavy make-out session with her uncle. There are, of course, ways to make this scenario worse, but they aren’t that many. It is understandable for fans to feel at least a bit uncomfortable. But should they?
Collider
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Previews a Violent Royal Wedding
War is coming to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, this we know for certain and every episode since the premiere of the House of the Dragon has been preparing us for the clash. The fourth episode of the series seems to have been the calm before the deep plunge. Titled King of the Narrow Sea, episode 4 saw the return of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to King’s Landing where he reaffirms his loyalty to his king and brother, Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Daemon’s return has caused a bit of an upset in the delicate balance of perception in King’s Landing. His late-night adventure with his niece, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) has seen the heir’s virtue called into question and now she must marry.
Collider
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Quinta Brunson is the Second Black Woman to Win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”
Collider
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
Collider
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Collider
'Halo' Season 2 Begins Filming
Master Chief has returned to set. Paramount+ announced that their hit action-drama Halo, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, has begun filming after a successful first outing on the streamer. Production is currently taking place in Iceland with additional filming scheduled to take place later this year in Budapest, Hungary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Babylon' Trailer Sends Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on a Dazzling Hollywood Journey
The first trailer is out for Damien Chazelle's Old Hollywood period piece Babylon, giving audiences their first look at the varied cast of characters on the rise in the film industry. With the backdrop of a changing entertainment landscape as silent films give way to talkies, the film takes a broad look at the chaos that ensues as actors, directors, and more scramble to adapt to the new environment. As the trailer indicates, it's a dive into the wild lives of said creatives and the city and industry they are intertwined with.
Collider
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
Collider
What Is Halbrand’s Heritage and Where Is He From in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Viewers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power learned quite a bit about the mysterious character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) in Episode 3. This is an original character created for the show, so there are no mentions of him in J. R. R. Tolkien’s appendices from The Lord of the Rings that this show is heavily based on. There is, however, a lot of information we can infer about Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) newfound companion based on the events that take place in the region he’s from. The secrets we learned about his heritage this week may also hint at a darker tragic future for this charming warrior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 3 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
The third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally brought audiences to the shores of Númenor, and pulled back the curtain on a number of the plot developments that had been hinted at in previous episodes. Along with that new episode, though, came a whole new set of Easter eggs based on other elements of Tolkien’s work, and a number that recalled the Peter Jackson trilogy as well. Here are all the Easter eggs you might have missed in Episode 3.
Collider
'Halo' Season 2 Adds Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo
Paramount+ announced today that the second season of their series adaptation of beloved video game Halo has begun filming in Iceland, with additional photography to take place in Budapest later on this year. Along with the announcement of the sophmore season getting production underway, it was also announced that Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup) will join the cast as new series regulars.
Collider
Emmy Winners 2022: 'Ted Lasso,' 'The White Lotus,' and 'Squid Game' Won Big
The Emmy Awards are back in full-swing this year, with a star-studded evening of laughs (courtesy of SNL funny man and Millennial icon Kenan Thompson) and stunning dresses. After last week's impressive slate of winners during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, which saw streaming shows (particularly from HBO Max) leading the way, there were no surprises to see the streamers reigning supreme this week as well.
Collider
'Barbarian' Ending Explained: The Horrors and Resilience of Womanhood
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Barbarian. Proceed with caution. Anyone even remotely familiar with horror movies knows the final girl trope. Our final girl is the badass who confronts the killer at the end of the film and lives on to fight another day, that is, if she doesn’t die in the sequel. Over time, many have become exasperated with the predictability of the final girl’s survival or have written long think pieces on how the trope serves to further subjugate women by attributing the final girl’s survivability as contingent to her virtuousness. So it’s not at all surprising that the last person left standing in Zach Cregger’s film Barbarian is our heroine Tess (Georgina Campbell). Despite all odds, Tess emerges from beneath the bowels of Barbary Street (mostly) intact– at least she keeps her eyes. But what’s a final girl without any cuts or bruises? After being held in captivity and relentlessly chased throughout the second and third acts of the film, Tess’ survival seems to almost beg the audience to suspend belief. The ending to Barbarian, however, isn’t the obligatory satisfaction of the final girl trope it seems to be. In fact, the finale relies on the fact that the last one standing is a woman. After all, it’s hard to believe that the Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis) would have ever willingly let a man kill her. Don’t worry, we’ll unpack this together.
Collider
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
Everything We Know So Far About "The Little Mermaid" Live-Action Remake
"All day [Rob Marshall's] like, ‘Do you want to slide down this 40-foot clam shell?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! Of course, I do. What are you, crazy?’ It’s been wildly creative.”
Collider
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: A Clan of Two
Fans of The Mandalorian rejoiced on Saturday when the trailer for the Disney+ series' third season debuted during the Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios/20th Century Studios panel at the D23 Expo. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) had recently reappeared in The Book of Boba Fett, helping the titular bounty hunter turned crime lord (Temuera Morrison) to hold onto his seat of power. The Fett finale also saw Djarin reunited with his surrogate son Grogu, who turned from the ways of the Jedi to live with his armored father figure. Now, the Season 3 trailer shows the two traveling the galaxy once again, encountering familiar faces as Djarin learns more about his Mandalorian heritage.
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds 'Outer Range' Star Shaun Sipos
After finishing a stint in this year's sci-fi drama Outer Range, Shaun Sipos is sticking with Prime Video and has officially joined Reacher. He will star as a lead in Season 2 of the series alongside Alan Ritchson, according to Deadline. Canadian-born Sipos will play the character of David O’Donnell....
Comments / 0