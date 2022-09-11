Boone County broke ground last week on the site of the new animal shelter to be named the “Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Boone County Animal Shelter” in honor of the lead donors. This is the culmination of a process that began in 2015 and has included evaluations by Animal Arts, a nationally recognized animal sheltering expert, a feasibility study by SMP Design of Cincinnati, a capital fundraising campaign that has raised $2.3 million in private funds to date aided by Convergent Nonprofit Solutions and the Horizon Fund of NKY, and final approval by the Boone County Fiscal Court.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO