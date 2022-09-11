Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Fire crews battle boxcar blaze at Queensgate railyard
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of a boxcar fire at a railyard in Queensgate. Flames were spotted about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Geringer Street. The fire appeared to be out but then appeared to re-ignite by 7 a.m. No immediate injuries...
WLWT 5
Boone County deputies announce arrest in Union car break-ins
UNION, Ky. — Boone County deputies said a person has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins in Union. Deputies said the reports of car break-ins occurred on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and, most recently Sept. 7. Officials said they identified 31-year-old Ryan Boykin as a person of...
Fox 19
Lab confirms powder form of colorful rainbow fentanyl now in southwest Ohio
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Colorful powdered fentanyl has reached the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory, and while “rainbow” colored fentanyl pills haven’t been seen here yet, it’s possible pills will be made by those who get the powdered form, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The...
Boone County breaks ground on the site of the new Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Animal Shelter
Boone County broke ground last week on the site of the new animal shelter to be named the “Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Boone County Animal Shelter” in honor of the lead donors. This is the culmination of a process that began in 2015 and has included evaluations by Animal Arts, a nationally recognized animal sheltering expert, a feasibility study by SMP Design of Cincinnati, a capital fundraising campaign that has raised $2.3 million in private funds to date aided by Convergent Nonprofit Solutions and the Horizon Fund of NKY, and final approval by the Boone County Fiscal Court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Man shot to death in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
Fox 19
Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
spectrumnews1.com
At 23, this Boone County Sheriff's lieutenant helped evacuate the White House on Sept. 11, 2001
FLORENCE, Ky. — It’s become an adage people now often say: “Let’s be how we were on 9/12,” referring to how people seemed to come together the day after America was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001. For northern Kentucky native Christopher Hall, Sept. 12, 2001...
wvxu.org
How fixing a creek in rural Butler County will improve water quality in the Ohio River
MetroParks of Butler County is getting a grant from the state's H2Ohio program. The park district will use the nearly $490,000 to stabilize the streambank along Dry Fork Creek at Governor Bebb MetroPark. On a typical late summer morning in Okeana, near the Ohio-Indiana border, the air is sticky but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Police: 2 juveniles shot, 1 critically injured in Wilmington
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles are hospitalized and one is in serious condition after a double-shooting in Wilmington. It happened Monday night at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street. Investigators say an 11-year-old found bullet casings and called the police. Right now, police do not have a...
John Voss, founder of Dayton-area car dealerships, dies at 79
John Voss, founder of multiple Dayton-area car dealerships, has died. Voss died Sunday night at the hospital with his wife Gail, their kids and grandkids. He was 79-years-old. Today, News Center 7′s James Brown spent some time talking with his son, Craig. Craig and his brother Brad run the...
Man dead after shooting in Middletown, police say
MIDDLETOWN — A man is dead after a shooting in Middletown Tuesday night. Crews were called to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street around 8:30 p.m. for a call of gunshots, according to Middletown police. >> 1 in custody after shooting of 18 year old woman in...
Fox 19
OTR residents give mixed reviews to a car-free Main Street
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parking problems prevailed in an anticipated public meeting about Over-the-Rhine Tuesday night, where residents described a neighborhood “in flux” thanks to continued development. They also cited safety concerns as people from outside the neighborhood descend upon it on over the weekends, eating up a diminishing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Warrant issued for auto robbery suspect after public helps ID man
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police say they have issued an arrest warrant for an auto robbery suspect after the public helped them identify the man. Jacob Tucker, 24, is accused of stealing a vehicle from the BP gas station on Pfeiffer Road back on Sept. 2, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.
WLWT 5
Crash on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is causing delays for morning commuters
CINCINNATI — The northbound side of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is seeing delays after a crash blocks the right lane, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Department of Transportation at 7:50...
Fox 19
Part of $20M grant money to be used on improving pedestrian safety in Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Improvements for cyclist and pedestrian safety are coming to some of Cincinnati’s underserved communities thanks to grant money. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and councilmembers say residents in West End, Queensgate, and Lower Price Hill will see updates to their communities thanks to the new $20 million RAISE Grant.
New Beechmont Bridge Connector Links Multiple Cincinnati Trails for Increased Cyclist, Pedestrian Safety
The project, scheduled to be completed on Sept. 21, will allow users to safely travel from the Little Miami Scenic Trail to the Ohio River Trail for the first time.
WLWT 5
Blue Ash police identify man who stole vehicle from gas station
The Blue Ash Police Department says they have been able to identify the man who stole a car from a gas station on Pfeiffer Road. Police say, with the help of citizens on their Facebook page, they have identified the man as Jacob David Tucker. On Tuesday, Blue Ash police...
WLWT 5
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
WLWT 5
Blue Ash police investigating vehicle theft from gas station
BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Blue Ash Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at a gas station on Sept. 2. In a post to their Facebook page, the department says the robbery occurred at the BP gas station in the 6100 block of Pfeiffer Road. According...
Fox 19
Man pleads in federal case surrounding fireworks death of Mt. Healthy man
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Indiana man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal case related to a deadly fireworks incident, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker. Glenn Powell, 63, lived in Mt. Healthy. He died after being struck in the head by fireworks on the...
Comments / 0