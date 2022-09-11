ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

Fox 19

Fire crews battle boxcar blaze at Queensgate railyard

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of a boxcar fire at a railyard in Queensgate. Flames were spotted about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Geringer Street. The fire appeared to be out but then appeared to re-ignite by 7 a.m. No immediate injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County deputies announce arrest in Union car break-ins

UNION, Ky. — Boone County deputies said a person has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins in Union. Deputies said the reports of car break-ins occurred on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and, most recently Sept. 7. Officials said they identified 31-year-old Ryan Boykin as a person of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone County breaks ground on the site of the new Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Animal Shelter

Boone County broke ground last week on the site of the new animal shelter to be named the “Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Boone County Animal Shelter” in honor of the lead donors. This is the culmination of a process that began in 2015 and has included evaluations by Animal Arts, a nationally recognized animal sheltering expert, a feasibility study by SMP Design of Cincinnati, a capital fundraising campaign that has raised $2.3 million in private funds to date aided by Convergent Nonprofit Solutions and the Horizon Fund of NKY, and final approval by the Boone County Fiscal Court.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Blue Ash, OH
Fox 19

Man shot to death in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: 2 juveniles shot, 1 critically injured in Wilmington

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles are hospitalized and one is in serious condition after a double-shooting in Wilmington. It happened Monday night at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street. Investigators say an 11-year-old found bullet casings and called the police. Right now, police do not have a...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

OTR residents give mixed reviews to a car-free Main Street

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parking problems prevailed in an anticipated public meeting about Over-the-Rhine Tuesday night, where residents described a neighborhood “in flux” thanks to continued development. They also cited safety concerns as people from outside the neighborhood descend upon it on over the weekends, eating up a diminishing...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warrant issued for auto robbery suspect after public helps ID man

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police say they have issued an arrest warrant for an auto robbery suspect after the public helped them identify the man. Jacob Tucker, 24, is accused of stealing a vehicle from the BP gas station on Pfeiffer Road back on Sept. 2, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Blue Ash police identify man who stole vehicle from gas station

The Blue Ash Police Department says they have been able to identify the man who stole a car from a gas station on Pfeiffer Road. Police say, with the help of citizens on their Facebook page, they have identified the man as Jacob David Tucker. On Tuesday, Blue Ash police...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Blue Ash police investigating vehicle theft from gas station

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Blue Ash Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at a gas station on Sept. 2. In a post to their Facebook page, the department says the robbery occurred at the BP gas station in the 6100 block of Pfeiffer Road. According...
BLUE ASH, OH

