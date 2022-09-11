ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux City Journal

Le Mars golfer Carter Baumgartner wins high school city meet

SIOUX CITY — Thanks to the support from his team, Le Mars High School sophomore Carter Baumgartner can play more freely on the golf course. That relaxed mindset showed Tuesday at the city golf meet on Tuesday, as Baumgartner shot an 18-hole score of 77 to win the tournament at Green Valley Golf Course.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa High Schools Cracking Down On Athletes Using Racial Slurs

(Sioux City, IA) — High schools in western Iowa are cracking down on some athletes who are using racial slurs during games. Both parents and school districts have issued statements saying changes have to be made. KMEG/TV reports they say players and coaches have to understand the need for players to be educated about sportsmanship. One parent says trash talk is often a part of sports but the situation has reached a level that isn’t appropriate.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

'Exceptional' drought creeps into northwest Iowa

A small sliver of Woodbury County recently regressed into “exceptional” drought status, the worst classification of dryness identified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. That area along the state’s border with Nebraska also missed the heavier rainfall that soaked much of the state this past weekend, according to a state climatologist weather report. It’s the first […] The post ‘Exceptional’ drought creeps into northwest Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Farmer's daughter pulled toward tractor pulling

For 23-year-old Tabitha Demers of Hinton, Iowa, tractor pulling is in her blood. Since age 14, she has been watching her dad, Jeff Demers, of Storm Lake, pull the “Smokin Hot Deere” at various events throughout the country. The two exchanged places when Tabitha took the tractor seat and dad took the track seat.
HINTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers

A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem's back surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Man Looking For Property For A New Events Center

Sibley, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is looking for a place to put an events center. Businessman Octavio Mejia tells us that right now, they’re focusing on some property in Sibley. He says the property in Sibley at the former cement plant south of the Sibley Pool...
SIBLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble

SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Semi collision on Highway 18 causes vehicle to tip on its side

At 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning, a Freightliner semi tipped on its side after colliding with a Peterbilt semi in a ditch along Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Department, the 2006 Peterbilt was eastbound on Highway 18 and crossed the center lane due to a mechanical failure. The 2000 Freightliner, traveling westbound, tried to avoid the collision by attempting to enter a ditch.
HARTLEY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Fatal motorcycle accident west of Hudson, SD. Saturday

HUDSON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man has died and a woman was seriously injured following a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson, S.D. Preliminary crash information indicates the motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to make the turn and went off the road and into the west ditch.
HUDSON, SD
kicdam.com

Two Semis Collide On Highway 18 in Clay County

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Two semi drivers escaped injury when their rigs collided on highway 18 shortly before 9 Monday morning. The section of highway West of the Spencer North Y was closed for a couple of hours while the wreck was cleaned up. 29 year old Keith Thompson...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

$9.95 million school bond issue approved by Storm Lake voters

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Storm Lake voters approved a $9.95 million bond for the send phase of the district’s Early Elementary School. The Tuesday special election results showed a 73.97 percent approval rate, above the 60 percent majority needed to be approved. The election drew 899 people to...
STORM LAKE, IA

