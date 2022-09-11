Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
High school football: Sioux City East lands at eighth in Week 3 Associated Press poll
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City East High School football team has been off to a good start so far in 2022, and its success was recognized on Monday. The Black Raiders made the Associated Press high school football poll that was released, finding themselves at eighth in the Week 3 Class 5A poll.
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars golfer Carter Baumgartner wins high school city meet
SIOUX CITY — Thanks to the support from his team, Le Mars High School sophomore Carter Baumgartner can play more freely on the golf course. That relaxed mindset showed Tuesday at the city golf meet on Tuesday, as Baumgartner shot an 18-hole score of 77 to win the tournament at Green Valley Golf Course.
Sioux City Journal
SPORTS BRIEFS: USD volleyball's Harms named Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Harms, honored for the fourth time in her career, averaged 3.33 kills per set at the South Dakota Classic, where the Coyotes...
Western Iowa High Schools Cracking Down On Athletes Using Racial Slurs
(Sioux City, IA) — High schools in western Iowa are cracking down on some athletes who are using racial slurs during games. Both parents and school districts have issued statements saying changes have to be made. KMEG/TV reports they say players and coaches have to understand the need for players to be educated about sportsmanship. One parent says trash talk is often a part of sports but the situation has reached a level that isn’t appropriate.
Results for Siouxland special elections
While the mid-term election is two months away, several Siouxland communities were at the polls Tuesday.
‘Exceptional’ drought creeps into northwest Iowa
A small sliver of Woodbury County recently regressed into “exceptional” drought status, the worst classification of dryness identified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. That area along the state’s border with Nebraska also missed the heavier rainfall that soaked much of the state this past weekend, according to a state climatologist weather report. It’s the first […] The post ‘Exceptional’ drought creeps into northwest Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Rock Valley barely reaches bond approval vote
In Rock Valley, residents decided on a $21 million school bond.
agupdate.com
Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling
For 23-year-old Tabitha Demers of Hinton, Iowa, tractor pulling is in her blood. Since age 14, she has been watching her dad, Jeff Demers, of Storm Lake, pull the “Smokin Hot Deere” at various events throughout the country. The two exchanged places when Tabitha took the tractor seat and dad took the track seat.
agupdate.com
Sweet success: Clay County Fair baker takes top prize after seven years
“You name it. I can make it,” said Dianna Heins, of Spencer, Iowa. With a goal like that, it’s no wonder that her determination to win the Clay County Fair Cinnamon Roll contest paid off last year. And paid off it did. Heins received $1,500 for her recipe...
siouxlandnews.com
One of the best county fairs in America happening this week in Clay County, Iowa
SPENCER, Iowa — It's called one of the top 75 greatest county fairs in America and it's happening right now in Siouxland. The Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa started its eight-day run on Saturday, Sept. 10th. With food, rides, shows, exhibits and everything in-between, the Clay County Fair...
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
KELOLAND TV
Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Man Looking For Property For A New Events Center
Sibley, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is looking for a place to put an events center. Businessman Octavio Mejia tells us that right now, they’re focusing on some property in Sibley. He says the property in Sibley at the former cement plant south of the Sibley Pool...
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Semi collision on Highway 18 causes vehicle to tip on its side
At 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning, a Freightliner semi tipped on its side after colliding with a Peterbilt semi in a ditch along Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Department, the 2006 Peterbilt was eastbound on Highway 18 and crossed the center lane due to a mechanical failure. The 2000 Freightliner, traveling westbound, tried to avoid the collision by attempting to enter a ditch.
siouxcountyradio.com
Fatal motorcycle accident west of Hudson, SD. Saturday
HUDSON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man has died and a woman was seriously injured following a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson, S.D. Preliminary crash information indicates the motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to make the turn and went off the road and into the west ditch.
kicdam.com
Two Semis Collide On Highway 18 in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Two semi drivers escaped injury when their rigs collided on highway 18 shortly before 9 Monday morning. The section of highway West of the Spencer North Y was closed for a couple of hours while the wreck was cleaned up. 29 year old Keith Thompson...
Sioux City Journal
$9.95 million school bond issue approved by Storm Lake voters
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Storm Lake voters approved a $9.95 million bond for the send phase of the district’s Early Elementary School. The Tuesday special election results showed a 73.97 percent approval rate, above the 60 percent majority needed to be approved. The election drew 899 people to...
