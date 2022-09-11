Read full article on original website
Texas A&M keeps taking losses to Appalachian State after yell practice video emerges
Texas A&M was by far the biggest loser of this past Saturday's college football schedule, and it somehow manages to keep getting worse. First, the Aggies, who entered the weekend as the No. 6 ranked team in the country, took an embarrassing 17-14 loss at home to Appalachian State after paying the Mountaineers more than $1.5 million to play them.
Where is Appalachian State? And why is Texas A&M in hot water for heckling the Mountaineers?
Where is Appalachian State? It’s located in Boone, North Carolina, and that’s where ESPN’s “College Gameday” will be this week.
Video Appears to Show Texas A&M Player Drag Racing in Garage
Video has surfaced online that reportedly shows a Texas A&M football player live streaming a drag race in a parking garage of all places. If the video evidence is corroborated it could be the third very embarrassing incident connected with the University in the past five days. The drag racing...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M players question Aggies' 'buy in' in wake of Appalachian State loss
Texas A&M appears to still be reeling Monday from Saturday’s upset loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies lost 17-14 at home to the Mountaineers in a result that shocked the college football world. During A&M’s media access Monday, there were some interesting comments made by some players about what...
Five quick thoughts after watching Texas A&M's defense
Texas A&M week is finally here for the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes football program. UM (2-0) will travel to College Station, Texas this week to take on a Texas A&M Aggies program that is coming off a surprising 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The loss dropped Texas A&M to No....
Texas A&M Yell Leaders Called Out for Awful App State Comments
College football is a game of passion. The teams play with passion. The coaches coach with passion. And the fans, embody the passion so strong that many grown people allow the athletic exploits of 18 to 22-year-olds to destroy their moods for an entire week if things don't go right.
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Jimbo Fisher Following Texas A&M's Upset Loss
Jimbo Fisher had an awful weekend. His Texas A&M Aggies were upset by the Appalachian State Mountaineers at College Station last Saturday. Now, Paul Finebaum is letting him hear about it. Many thought Texas A&M would be the third-best team in the SEC this season. The Aggies even found themselves...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M player posts video of him seemingly drag racing through parking garage
Texas A&M CB Denver Harris is a 5-star member of the Aggies’ vaunted 2022 recruiting class. But, over the weekend, following the Aggies’ loss to Appalachian State, Harris went live on Instagram with some reckless behavior. As you can see below, the video streamed live on Harris’s page...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Texas A&M Video
As if the loss to Appalachian State wasn't bad enough, Texas A&M is being dragged through the mud even more thanks to a leaked video from Midnight Yell practice. In the clip, which has been deleted from Twitter but is displayed below, a Yell Leader can be seen disparaging App State as a "hillbilly" school and saying some of the Mountaineer players "can't read."
Namesake of Texas A&M's school of business dies at 87
“A really big tree fell in the Aggie forest today,” The namesake of Texas A&M's school of business died today at the age of 87.
KBTX.com
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
KBTX.com
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
KBTX.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman
On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
wtaw.com
Texas Musician And Former Contestant On The Bachelorette Spends Part Of His Weekend In The Brazos County Jail
A Texas musician and former contestant on The Bachelorette has not responded on his social media to spending part of his weekend in the Brazos County jail. 36 year old James McCoy Taylor of Katy is out of jail after posting bonds following his arrest by College Station police for DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
KBTX.com
Essential workers at Texas A&M to achieve lifelong dream of becoming homeowners
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Homeowner” is a title many hope to have but believe can be impossible based on numerous factors like financial or even family history. This was once Cathy Johnson’s mindset. The custodial supervisor who works on the Texas A&M campus and entrepreneur is an empty nester who raised five adoptive kids in an apartment.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Report: ‘The Bachelorette’ alum caught driving under the influence with 18-year-old college student in Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A former cast member of “The Bachelorette:” Season 12 was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to several media reports. The College Station Police Department apprehended James McCoy Taylor, 36, in the Northgate district.
KBTX.com
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
