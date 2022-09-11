Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Harrison Ford Gets Emotional as New 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer is Shown
2:55 PM PT -- Harrison Ford reunited with an old friend/costar during Disney's convention -- none other than Ke Huy Quan!!!. The two actors posed for a photo backstage, where KHQ was hugging up on one-time 'Indiana Jones' hero. You might recall ... Ke Huy played Short Round in 'Temple of Doom' way back in the '80s, and now he's all grown up and getting work in Hollywood anew.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' D23 Clip Shows Queen Ramonda Mourning T'Challa
When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Indiana Jones 5 trailer premieres behind closed doors at D23
Lucasfilm has unveiled the first trailer for the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5 at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA. The trailer features multiple high-speed chases, on planes, trains, and horseback. "Goosebumps for the Indiana Jones trailer," says our reporter at D23. "Supporting cast look spot on." At one point, Indy's seen riding a horse through a tunnel, and he punches someone – with that iconic sound effect being heard.
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night | Official Trailer
There’s no escaping the night. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night, streaming October 7 only on Disney+.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
IGN
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
IGN
Live-Action Snow White Remake Gets First Look at D23
Attendees at Disney's D23 got the first look at the live-action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. A brief teaser was shown at the fan convention, showing both Zegler and Gadot and an apple tumbling out of Snow White's hand. Disney also tweeted the logo for the remake, set to debut in 2024.
epicstream.com
Sebastian Stan Breaks Silence on Joining MCU's Thunderbolts
After months of anticipation, the former anti-heroes who would grace in the newly-confirmed MCU film Thunderbolts were finally unveiled at the recent D23 Expo. One surprise addition to the team is no other than Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, played by Marvel veteran Sebastian Stan. Stan's Bucky had an...
IGN
Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Official 'Sham' Clip
She-Hulk and Titania take their fight to court in this new clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the series from Marvel Studios, streaming tomorrow on Disney+. The series stars Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Jameela Jamil, and Benedict Wong.
IGN
Marvel's Thunderbolts Confirms Its Line-Up of Heroes, Including The Winter Soldier
Thunderbolts, the upcoming Marvel supervillain team-up movie, has confirmed who'll be in the line-up: Red Guardian, Ghost, US Agent, Taskmaster, Yelena, and The Winter Soldier. Revealed at D23 2022, the cast of Thunderbolts took to the stage to reveal the line up of Marvel's anti-hero team. Julia Louis-Dreyfuss' Valentina Allegra...
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Polygon
All the Marvel trailers and news out of D23 2022
The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel panel. The Marvel section revealed some new trailers, casting news, and other details for upcoming movies and shows in the MCU. Here are the most exciting trailers and announcements from Disney at...
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms the Status of the Avengers In the MCU
The Avengers have officially disassembled. While Avengers: Endgame made plain the fates of most of the individual Avengers following the battle with Thanos, the status of the Avengers organization has been more nebulous. Speaking at the D23 Expo on Saturday, during the Marvel portion of the Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century showcase, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let it be known that the Avengers are no more, thus leaving a vacuum that Marvel's newest team, the Thunderbolts, can fill. "Just because there isn't an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts," Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
