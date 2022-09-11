Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: In concussion protocol
Pierce is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Per Keefer, the 2022 second-rounder absorbed a hit on a play down the middle in this past Sunday's season opener against the Texans. As a result, Pierce will need to progress through concussion protocol in order to be cleared for this weekend's contest against the Jaguars. If he's out or limited, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan would be candidates to see added Week 2 snaps behind Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell.
CBS Sports
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Shut down with torn meniscus
Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right meniscus tear. Velazquez sustained the injury in Tuesday's game against the Guardians and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after receiving the diagnosis. The 28-year-old played in a career-high 125 games in 2022 and slashed .196/.236/.304 with nine homers, 37 runs, 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Velazquez will soon undergo surgery and is facing a recovery timetable of approximately 6-to-8 weeks, so he should be back to full strength for spring training.
MLB・
CBS Sports
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Hits practice squad
Gipson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Gipson drew the start at free safety in San Francisco's season opener after being elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. The veteran recorded three tackles while playing all but one of the 49ers' defensive snaps against the Bears. Gipson is now eligible for two more practice squad elevations, which should help provide the team additional roster flexibility while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) sits out on IR until Week 5.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Scores late TD in Week 1 loss
Conklin caught four of seven targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Baltimore. Conklin and C.J. Uzomah were both expected to play prominent roles after being signed in free agency, but Conklin was targeted on seven of the eight passes Joe Flacco threw to tight ends, with the other going to Lawrence Cager rather than Uzomah. Conklin didn't make much of the volume until he hauled in a three-yard touchdown in the final minute, but he'll have some appeal at the thin tight-end position in Week 2 against the Browns and beyond if the Jets continue to give him the vast majority of targets at the position.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Will be limited Wednesday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is making good progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, but the wideout will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Higgins will have two more opportunities to upgrade to full participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, and...
CBS Sports
Commanders' Jonathan Allen dismisses idea Carson Wentz is locker room issue: 'Like high school, so much drama'
Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are still in the honeymoon phase, evident by Wentz's four touchdown performance in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz had an impressive debut for Washington, completing 27 of 41 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions (101.0 rating). Wentz is...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Here's how Seahawks fans greeted Broncos' Russell Wilson upon entering field for warmups
He may be one of the Seahawks' all-time great players, but on Monday night, Russell Wilson will be treated like any other visiting quarterback inside Lumen Field. Ahead of Monday's prime time game, the former Seahawk and current Bronco received a chorus of boos upon entering the field for warmups.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Placed on IR
James (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's win over the Jets, putting an early end to his season. The 30-year-old missed all of last year with an Achilles issue as well. The Ravens will remain thin at tackle until Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Making strides
Jackson's ankle is improving and the team is taking it day-by-day, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Jackson suffered the injury in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday. The starting right tackle was supposedly in good enough shape to return to the game if need be, however the team is taking a cautious approach with Jackson heading into Week 2 against the Ravens. If he is unable to suit up, Greg Little would likely draw the start in his place.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. In his debut with Kansas City in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster logged 46 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards. Following his listing on Monday's initial injury report, the wideout's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Smith-Schuster is in danger of sitting out the contest.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out for season with broken finger
Ortega suffered a fractured left ring finger during Tuesday's win over the Mets and will miss the rest of the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old singled in his lone plate appearance Tuesday before he suffered the injury on a bunt attempt. Ortega will miss the final few weeks of the season and will finish the campaign with a .241/.331/.358 slash line, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 118 games.
CBS Sports
Braves' Kyle Wright: Tallies 18th win
Wright (18-5) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over San Francisco, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Wright surrendered one run on two hits in the first inning and loaded the bases in the second but proceeded to face the minimum over the next 10 batters and fell in line for his MLB-leading 18th victory when Atlanta took the lead in the third. It was a nice rebound from eight runs in four innings during his last start. Wright carries a 3.18 ERA into his next outing, currently scheduled to come early next week against Washington.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Tanner Gentry: Released by Bills
Gentry was released from the Bills' practice squad Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. After rejoining the Bills' practice unit Aug. 31, Gentry will look for another opportunity elsewhere after being let go Wednesday. The wide receiver hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017, when he caught three passes for 35 yards while appearing in four contests with the Bears.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Dealing with rib issue
Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Kamara picked up a rib issue during Sunday's win over Atlanta, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. While dealing with the issue, Kamara still rushed nine times for 39 yards and hauled in three of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's win. It wasn't the superstar running back's prototypical production, but he didn't appear too limited either. Allen said Monday, "I think he's going to be fine." Either way, it's certainly something worth monitoring ahead of Week 2.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
CBS Sports
Astros' Blake Taylor: Optioned following activation
Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. Taylor had been sidelined since June 3, and he will continue to get back in game shape in the minors. Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Taylor is in consideration for a spot on Houston's postseason roster, and he'll be helped by the fact that he's a southpaw in a bullpen otherwise lacking lefty options. Prior to hitting the injured list, Taylor struggled to a 3.94 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 9:10 K:BB across 16 innings in the majors.
