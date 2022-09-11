Read full article on original website
Chattanooga law firm gifts $1.2 million to UT Promise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A member of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm in Chattanooga announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family income of under $60,000 after other financial aid is received.
utdailybeacon.com
Following UT housing complaints, students, faculty weigh in
Last year, the University of Tennessee’s “lottery system” was put into effect to aid in choosing which students would receive on-campus housing and who would have to find alternatives. With the 2022 fall semester bringing in the most freshman ever anticipated, there have been greater challenges than previous years.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
How did schools in East TN rank in 2021-22 school accountability scores
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced the School and District Designations for the 2021-2022 school year. The list shows districts that are excelling and those that need additional support. Districts are rated based on their performance across six performance indicators including Grade Band Success Rates, rates at which students are Chronically Out of […]
atozsports.com
Here’s more proof that Tennessee fans remain undefeated
I might be a little biased, but Tennessee football has the best fanbase in America. The Big Orange faithful are loud, proud, and loyal, even through the recent tough times that Vol football has faced. And in addition to purchasing tons of tickets for games and buying loads of merchandise,...
'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star EDGE Commit Recruiting for Tennessee, Balling Out on the High School Scene
The highest-rated defensive recruit in Tennessee’s 2023 class, Chandavian Bradley, is fired up about his future with the Big Orange. The four-star EDGE rusher committed to Tennessee back in mid-July and has been one of the loudest voices in the Tennessee recruiting class since. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive lineman is currently ranked by 247 Sports composite as the No. 65 overall player in the class, the No. 8 EDGE rusher in the class, and the No. 2 player from the state of Missouri.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee DB calls Vols 'much more professional' than former school Georgia Tech
Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker recently shared his thoughts on his transition from Georgia Tech to the Rocky Top, and it’s safe to say he is happy with the decision he made. Some of that comes down to the environment, which Walker seems to believe is better at Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee coordinator 'pleasantly surprised' with the development of transfer offensive lineman
Gerald Mincey has been a pleasant surprise at left tackle for the Tennessee Volunteers. The position was up in the air in preseason camp. Mincey, a Florida transfer, was battling with Jerimiah Crawford for the position in a glaring weakness on the line. Instead, Mincey has turned it into a strength.
majorleaguefishing.com
Harriman’s Bowling Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Watts Bar Presented by Lithium Pros
SPRING CITY, Tenn. – Boater Jonathan Bowling of Harriman, Tennessee, caught eight bass weighing 31 pounds, 14 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Watts Bar Presented by Lithium Pros in Spring City, Tennessee. The tournament, hosted by Fish Dayton and the Rhea Economic & Tourism Council, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Volunteer Division. Bowling earned $5,817 for his victory.
Upcoming autumn activities for friends and family in 2022
With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
We’ll Never Forget: Remembering Alabamians and Tennesseans who died in 9/11 attacks
September 11, 2022 marks 21 years since thousands of people died in the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Since then, their names have been displayed at the new 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which stands in place of the Twin Towers.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Edge Rusher Named SEC Defensive Lineman Of Week
Tennessee defensive end Byron Young is the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the Vols’ overtime win at Pitt. Young recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a team-high three quarterback hurries in the Vols’ overtime win. The preseason First team...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
wvlt.tv
Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville officials developed a plan to distribute $4 million worth of funds to combat homelessness in Knoxville. It is a growing problem. Homelessness in the city is up 47% since 2021, according to the city’s report. The solution, according to city officials, is...
What to expect this flu season in East Tennessee
The Director of Nursing with the Knox County Health Department shares what the community can expect this flu season.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
