Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Chattanooga law firm gifts $1.2 million to UT Promise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A member of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm in Chattanooga announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family income of under $60,000 after other financial aid is received.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Following UT housing complaints, students, faculty weigh in

Last year, the University of Tennessee’s “lottery system” was put into effect to aid in choosing which students would receive on-campus housing and who would have to find alternatives. With the 2022 fall semester bringing in the most freshman ever anticipated, there have been greater challenges than previous years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

How did schools in East TN rank in 2021-22 school accountability scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced the School and District Designations for the 2021-2022 school year. The list shows districts that are excelling and those that need additional support. Districts are rated based on their performance across six performance indicators including Grade Band Success Rates, rates at which students are Chronically Out of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Education
atozsports.com

Here’s more proof that Tennessee fans remain undefeated

I might be a little biased, but Tennessee football has the best fanbase in America. The Big Orange faithful are loud, proud, and loyal, even through the recent tough times that Vol football has faced. And in addition to purchasing tons of tickets for games and buying loads of merchandise,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star EDGE Commit Recruiting for Tennessee, Balling Out on the High School Scene

The highest-rated defensive recruit in Tennessee’s 2023 class, Chandavian Bradley, is fired up about his future with the Big Orange. The four-star EDGE rusher committed to Tennessee back in mid-July and has been one of the loudest voices in the Tennessee recruiting class since. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive lineman is currently ranked by 247 Sports composite as the No. 65 overall player in the class, the No. 8 EDGE rusher in the class, and the No. 2 player from the state of Missouri.
KNOXVILLE, TN
majorleaguefishing.com

Harriman’s Bowling Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Watts Bar Presented by Lithium Pros

SPRING CITY, Tenn. – Boater Jonathan Bowling of Harriman, Tennessee, caught eight bass weighing 31 pounds, 14 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Watts Bar Presented by Lithium Pros in Spring City, Tennessee. The tournament, hosted by Fish Dayton and the Rhea Economic & Tourism Council, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Volunteer Division. Bowling earned $5,817 for his victory.
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Education
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday

Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Edge Rusher Named SEC Defensive Lineman Of Week

Tennessee defensive end Byron Young is the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the Vols’ overtime win at Pitt. Young recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a team-high three quarterback hurries in the Vols’ overtime win. The preseason First team...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville officials developed a plan to distribute $4 million worth of funds to combat homelessness in Knoxville. It is a growing problem. Homelessness in the city is up 47% since 2021, according to the city’s report. The solution, according to city officials, is...
KNOXVILLE, TN

