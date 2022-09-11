The highest-rated defensive recruit in Tennessee’s 2023 class, Chandavian Bradley, is fired up about his future with the Big Orange. The four-star EDGE rusher committed to Tennessee back in mid-July and has been one of the loudest voices in the Tennessee recruiting class since. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive lineman is currently ranked by 247 Sports composite as the No. 65 overall player in the class, the No. 8 EDGE rusher in the class, and the No. 2 player from the state of Missouri.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO