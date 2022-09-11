Read full article on original website
Nearly 4,000 people sign petition in support of Carnegie Mellon University professor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition in support of a Carnegie Mellon University professor whose tweet about Queen Elizabeth II's death drew backlash.From her personal Twitter account, Uju Anya tweeted, "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating." Anya is a professor in CMU's Department of Modern Languages.Twitter removed the tweet, saying the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules." Hours after the tweet, CMU posted a statement on Twitter. The petition calls the university's response unacceptable and touches on the Nigerian scholar's experience with the atrocities committed by the British empire.
pghcitypaper.com
Exiled Vietnamese pop star finds free expression in Pittsburgh with Bad Activist
Vietnamese musician Mai Khoi draws comparisons to artists like Björk, Lady Gaga, and Laurie Anderson. Her lifelong love of music led to arena concerts and, in 2010, the Vietnam Television Album of the Year Award. She became one of the country’s biggest stars and achieved a level of international fame.
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
upmc.com
University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Name New Chair of Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Succeeding the Late Freddie H. Fu, M.D.
The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC have selected MaCalus V. Hogan, M.D., MBA as the new David Silver Professor and Chair of Pitt’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Chair of Orthopaedic Surgery at UPMC, following a thoughtful yearlong national search to succeed Freddie H. Fu, M.D., whose legacy as department chair from 1998 to 2021 attained a stellar international reputation for leading key scientific and clinical innovations. The department grew into one of the most ethnic- and gender-diverse orthopaedic departments in the nation, preparing dozens of physicians to become leaders in orthopaedics at universities and hospitals throughout the world. Dr. Fu passed away in September 2021.
5 things to know about updated covid-19 booster shots
Two weeks after the federal government signed off on covid-19 booster shots targeting the most dominant strains of the virus, clinics and health care providers in Southwestern Pennsylvania have begun offering the shots to eligible recipients. The newly authorized bivalent vaccines are updated boosters that specifically target the BA.4 and...
Allegheny County councilmember banned from Airbnb for life due to ‘criminal records match’
A local councilwoman says she doesn’t know why she was banned from Airbnb. Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam recently booked a birthday trip to see the Steelers play the Dolphins in Miami. “Within a few hours, I got an email saying that my reservation had been canceled, my money...
Local doctor discusses warning signs after Enterovirus D-68 detected in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about an increase in children getting sick from a serious respiratory infection. It’s not the flu or COVID-19 — it’s called Enterovirus D-68. The CDC warns it can lead to a rare neurologic complication that...
butlerradio.com
II-VI Officially Changes Name To Coherent
The former II-VI in Saxonburg now officially has a new name. Following a recent merger, the company will now be known as Coherent. Company officials say they chose the name because it has “the universal meaning of bringing things together.”. But, they also noted that the company will remain...
Shaler-based Blessing Board offers free durable medical equipment
An array of wheelchairs, walkers, shower seats and related items greeted visitors to the Blessing Board in Shaler for a Sept. 8 announcement. “We’re collecting durable medical equipment, and then we’re giving it out to the people in need in Allegheny and surrounding counties,” Richard Garland, the nonprofit’s executive director, said.
City officials plan on actions against open air drug trade Downtown
Crowds of people are gathering in Downtown Pittsburgh at a place called “the wall” next to Fort Duquesne Boulevard. As many as 30 to 40 people gather at “the wall” each day to sell, buy, or use drugs.
erienewsnow.com
Local Attorney Recalls Meeting King Charles III
Tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, but now, many are eyes on King Charles III as he begins his reign. Erie attorney, John Mizner recalled meeting the then Prince of Wales when he visited Pittsburgh in the late 1980's. "It was a very interesting experience one that...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022
It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock Rises in Division II Rankings; Carnegie Mellon, W&J Enter Division III Top 25
Following a 35-14 win against West Chester, Slippery Rock moved up to No. 11 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Rockets are currently the only PSAC West team in the Top 25, as California (Pa.) dropped out of the rankings following a 24-19 loss to Kutztown. The Rockets travel to Millersville on Saturday.
pghcitypaper.com
Food trucks worth the stop for hearty fall offerings
It’s always a good time for comfort food, but as the temperatures cool, you may wonder where to find a hearty meal to warm the bones on a nippy fall day in the ’Burgh. While the seasons and their parking spots may change, the awesome quality you’ll find from these mobile food vendors remains consistent. Check out this list of some of Pittsburgh’s best food trucks, then make your way to their stops to grab a perfect comfort meal!
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center
Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
First human case of West Nile virus since 2021 reported in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A human case of West Nile virus has been recorded in Allegheny County, the first since 2021, the Allegheny County Health Department announced Tuesday. The ACHD identified the person as a woman in her 70s who lives in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. She was hospitalized for a short time before being released to her house to recover.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival
Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
Local man in rainbow wig ‘working to restore Trump to President King of the United States’ arrested
DELMONT, Pa. — A man in a rainbow wig was arrested in Delmont after he walked into a Dairy Queen with a loaded handgun. According to the Delmont Borough Police Department, someone traveling south on State Route 66 called 911 to report an erratic driver. The caller said they saw the car pull into the parking lot at Dairy Queen and saw a man, dressed in a “bright yellow safety vest and a rainbow wig,” get out of the car with a gun in his hand and walk into the store.
Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
theforeword.org
Pittsburgh Allderdice Staffing and Personnel Changes
The summer saw significant staffing and personnel changes for the 2022-2023 school year. 12 grade Vice Principal Alessio and Principal Dr. McCoy are the only remaining administration staff from last school year. Three positions of the Allderdice administration saw staffing changes: Vice Principals Ms. Davies, Mr. Grinage, and Mr. Dobies....
