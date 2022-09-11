ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 4,000 people sign petition in support of Carnegie Mellon University professor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition in support of a Carnegie Mellon University professor whose tweet about Queen Elizabeth II's death drew backlash.From her personal Twitter account, Uju Anya tweeted, "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating." Anya is a professor in CMU's Department of Modern Languages.Twitter removed the tweet, saying the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules." Hours after the tweet, CMU posted a statement on Twitter. The petition calls the university's response unacceptable and touches on the Nigerian scholar's experience with the atrocities committed by the British empire.
upmc.com

University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Name New Chair of Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Succeeding the Late Freddie H. Fu, M.D.

The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC have selected MaCalus V. Hogan, M.D., MBA as the new David Silver Professor and Chair of Pitt’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Chair of Orthopaedic Surgery at UPMC, following a thoughtful yearlong national search to succeed Freddie H. Fu, M.D., whose legacy as department chair from 1998 to 2021 attained a stellar international reputation for leading key scientific and clinical innovations. The department grew into one of the most ethnic- and gender-diverse orthopaedic departments in the nation, preparing dozens of physicians to become leaders in orthopaedics at universities and hospitals throughout the world. Dr. Fu passed away in September 2021.
Tribune-Review

5 things to know about updated covid-19 booster shots

Two weeks after the federal government signed off on covid-19 booster shots targeting the most dominant strains of the virus, clinics and health care providers in Southwestern Pennsylvania have begun offering the shots to eligible recipients. The newly authorized bivalent vaccines are updated boosters that specifically target the BA.4 and...
butlerradio.com

II-VI Officially Changes Name To Coherent

The former II-VI in Saxonburg now officially has a new name. Following a recent merger, the company will now be known as Coherent. Company officials say they chose the name because it has “the universal meaning of bringing things together.”. But, they also noted that the company will remain...
erienewsnow.com

Local Attorney Recalls Meeting King Charles III

Tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, but now, many are eyes on King Charles III as he begins his reign. Erie attorney, John Mizner recalled meeting the then Prince of Wales when he visited Pittsburgh in the late 1980's. "It was a very interesting experience one that...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022

It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
d9and10sports.com

Slippery Rock Rises in Division II Rankings; Carnegie Mellon, W&J Enter Division III Top 25

Following a 35-14 win against West Chester, Slippery Rock moved up to No. 11 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Rockets are currently the only PSAC West team in the Top 25, as California (Pa.) dropped out of the rankings following a 24-19 loss to Kutztown. The Rockets travel to Millersville on Saturday.
pghcitypaper.com

Food trucks worth the stop for hearty fall offerings

It’s always a good time for comfort food, but as the temperatures cool, you may wonder where to find a hearty meal to warm the bones on a nippy fall day in the ’Burgh. While the seasons and their parking spots may change, the awesome quality you’ll find from these mobile food vendors remains consistent. Check out this list of some of Pittsburgh’s best food trucks, then make your way to their stops to grab a perfect comfort meal!
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center

Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
pittsburghmagazine.com

Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival

Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local man in rainbow wig ‘working to restore Trump to President King of the United States’ arrested

DELMONT, Pa. — A man in a rainbow wig was arrested in Delmont after he walked into a Dairy Queen with a loaded handgun. According to the Delmont Borough Police Department, someone traveling south on State Route 66 called 911 to report an erratic driver. The caller said they saw the car pull into the parking lot at Dairy Queen and saw a man, dressed in a “bright yellow safety vest and a rainbow wig,” get out of the car with a gun in his hand and walk into the store.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
theforeword.org

Pittsburgh Allderdice Staffing and Personnel Changes

The summer saw significant staffing and personnel changes for the 2022-2023 school year. 12 grade Vice Principal Alessio and Principal Dr. McCoy are the only remaining administration staff from last school year. Three positions of the Allderdice administration saw staffing changes: Vice Principals Ms. Davies, Mr. Grinage, and Mr. Dobies....
