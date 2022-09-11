Read full article on original website
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
Namesake of Texas A&M's school of business dies at 87
“A really big tree fell in the Aggie forest today,” The namesake of Texas A&M's school of business died today at the age of 87.
Where is Appalachian State? And why is Texas A&M in hot water for heckling the Mountaineers?
Where is Appalachian State? It’s located in Boone, North Carolina, and that’s where ESPN’s “College Gameday” will be this week.
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
Texas A&M Yell Leaders Called Out for Awful App State Comments
College football is a game of passion. The teams play with passion. The coaches coach with passion. And the fans, embody the passion so strong that many grown people allow the athletic exploits of 18 to 22-year-olds to destroy their moods for an entire week if things don't go right.
Mario Cristobal shares his thoughts on the team going into Texas A&M
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes will face its first road test of the season with a trip to No. 24 Texas A&M this weekend. It is the first road game of Mario Cristobal’s tenure and after TAMU’s surprising loss to Appalachian State on Saturday, the contest will be a big opportunity for UM to earn a significant win in front of a national audience.
Texas AM loss cost Miami football and Aggies College Gameday appearance
The loss by Texas A&M to Appalachian State on Saturday cost the Aggies the chance to host ESPN College Gameday on Saturday in College Station. The Miami football team would have also benefitted from being the primary focus of the top college football pregame show. College Gameday will be at Appalachian State.
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Texas A&M Video
As if the loss to Appalachian State wasn't bad enough, Texas A&M is being dragged through the mud even more thanks to a leaked video from Midnight Yell practice. In the clip, which has been deleted from Twitter but is displayed below, a Yell Leader can be seen disparaging App State as a "hillbilly" school and saying some of the Mountaineer players "can't read."
After Further Review Week 2: Texas A&M has some serious problems
There are so many games over the course of a college football weekend that some slip through the cracks and others require further examination the next day. Before we turn the page to Week 3, here’s a closer look at some of the most interesting outcomes of Week 2.
Five quick thoughts after watching Texas A&M's defense
Texas A&M week is finally here for the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes football program. UM (2-0) will travel to College Station, Texas this week to take on a Texas A&M Aggies program that is coming off a surprising 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The loss dropped Texas A&M to No....
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
Shiro man celebrates 105th Birthday with family and friends
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - Booker Paulhill celebrated a special milestone with his family and friends. Paulhill turned 105 years old on Friday and had a party at his home. “The Willing Workers” performed some of Paulhill’s favorite songs at the party and guests enjoyed food, birthday cake and had a chance to visit with the birthday boy. Paulhill says he didn’t think he would live this long but he’s very fortunate to celebrate this day with people that care about him.
RIBBON JONES CROWNED WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN
The queen of the 154th Washington County Fair was crowned Saturday night. Ribbon Jones was named fair queen after selling 3,666 tickets for $146,655. That sets a new individual ticket sales record, which had stood since 2018 when Hanna Warmke sold 4,288 tickets for $128,640. Jones is representing Washington County...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
College Station’s Drought Emergency Declaration Will Expire Without Renewal, While The City Council Approves A 30th Extension Of Its Pandemic Declaration
This Friday will be the last day of the city of College Station’s drought emergency declaration. A city spokesman says the declaration will come to an end without a renewal. That is not the case for College Station’s pandemic emergency declaration. The council extended the original order for the 30th time at their last meeting.
35-Year-Old Justin Thomas Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Brenham (Brenham, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash in Brenham that killed a Washington County man. The crash was reported to have happened at around 10:45 p.m, on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
