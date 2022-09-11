How did Arkansas’ opponents do in Week 2?
Arkansas’ schedule before the season was rated as the toughest in the country. Technically, it still is.
But after Alabama barely survived against Texas and Texas A&M fell to a Sun Belt team, the Hogs’ path to the promised land at least looks a bit easier.
Of course, it’s still the SEC and anything could happen. Week 2 proved that.
Arkansas looked the part of contender in beating South Carolina, 44-30 , at home, but the rest of the league looks a bit jumbled after two weeks. Let’s take a quick look at how every team on Arkansas’ schedule – even those outside the conference – did in Week 2.
Missouri State (home September 17)Missouri State 35, Tennessee-Martin 30 The Bears will enter a 2-0 record and Bobby Petrino at the helm on Saturday. Should be fun.
Texas A&M (neutral-site September 24)Appalachian State 17, Texas A&M 14 The Aggies have entered the last few years with national title hopes. The last few years they've lost early and had those hopes dashed.
Alabama (home October 1)Alabama 20, Texas 19 Boy, that was close. Is Alabama that beatable? Is Texas that good? Was it just a weird game? Time will tell.
Mississippi State (road October 8)Mississippi State 39, Arizona 17 MSU continued to look sharp offensively, although Arizona isn't exactly one of the Pac-12's elite.
Brigham Young (road October 15)BYU 26, Baylor 20, 2 OT Uh oh. The Cougars knocked off a Top 10 opponent. Could be quite the matchup in Provo later this year.
Auburn (road October 29)Auburn 24, San Jose State 16 Wins are good enough for the Tigers, whose real success in a season will be determined by league play.
Liberty (home November 5)Liberty 21, UAB 14 The Flames don't appear to be quite as good as they were last year, but they could - ahem - burn someone.
LSU (home November 12)LSU 65, Southern 17 Nothing like beating up on the other school in town after the wild Week 1 loss the Tigers suffered.
Ole Miss (home November 19)Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3 It was quite the showing for the Rebels on Saturday. It doesn't mean much considering the competition, but better that for them than looking lowly.
Missouri (road November 25)Kansas State 40, Missouri 12 Yowza. The Tigers aren't great.
Cincinnati (Arkansas won in Week 1)Cincinnati 63, Kennesaw State 10 The Bearcats bounced back against an FCS school.
