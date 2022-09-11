How did Arkansas’ opponents do in Week 2?

Arkansas’ schedule before the season was rated as the toughest in the country. Technically, it still is.

But after Alabama barely survived against Texas and Texas A&M fell to a Sun Belt team, the Hogs’ path to the promised land at least looks a bit easier.

Of course, it’s still the SEC and anything could happen. Week 2 proved that.

Arkansas looked the part of contender in beating South Carolina, 44-30 , at home, but the rest of the league looks a bit jumbled after two weeks. Let’s take a quick look at how every team on Arkansas’ schedule – even those outside the conference – did in Week 2.

Missouri State (home September 17)

The Bears will enter a 2-0 record and Bobby Petrino at the helm on Saturday. Should be fun.

The Bears will enter a 2-0 record and Bobby Petrino at the helm on Saturday. Should be fun.

Texas A&M (neutral-site September 24)

Oct 31, 2020; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) breaks a tackle by Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during a 30-yard touchdown run against during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Sam Craft/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies have entered the last few years with national title hopes. The last few years they've lost early and had those hopes dashed.

Alabama (home October 1)

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor, Jr., (55) before the Texas A&M game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Saturday October 12, 2019.

Boy, that was close. Is Alabama that beatable? Is Texas that good? Was it just a weird game? Time will tell.

Mississippi State (road October 8)

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 31: Wide receiver Austin Williams #85 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 31, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

MSU continued to look sharp offensively, although Arizona isn't exactly one of the Pac-12's elite.

Brigham Young (road October 15)

BYU's Baylor Romney throws the ball during the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl December 18, 2021.

Uh oh. The Cougars knocked off a Top 10 opponent. Could be quite the matchup in Provo later this year.

Auburn (road October 29)

Oct 2, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Auburn Tigers helmets sits on a crate during a game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wins are good enough for the Tigers, whose real success in a season will be determined by league play.

Liberty (home November 5)

Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze watches his defense on the field in the first quarter during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

The Flames don't appear to be quite as good as they were last year, but they could - ahem - burn someone.

LSU (home November 12)

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 27: BJ Ojulari #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a tackle during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Nothing like beating up on the other school in town after the wild Week 1 loss the Tigers suffered.

Ole Miss (home November 19)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

It was quite the showing for the Rebels on Saturday. It doesn't mean much considering the competition, but better that for them than looking lowly.

Missouri (road November 25)

Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Yowza. The Tigers aren't great.

Cincinnati (Arkansas won in Week 1)

Sep 3, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (right) hugs Cincinnati Bearcats Luke Fickell after the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Bearcats bounced back against an FCS school.

