East Stroudsburg, PA

Black Enterprise

The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide

The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
The Hill

Princeton extends full tuition, housing aid to students in families earning up to $100K

Story at a glance  The university announced Tuesday that its expanded financial aid program — which previously covered costs for families earning less than $65,000 per year — will affect about a quarter of its undergraduate student body.  The $3,500 student contribution often earned through summer on-campus work will also be eliminated, potentially opening opportunities…
The Hill

The scandal facing college ranking lists, explained

Story at a glance  This week, U.S. News & World Report published its annual best university list, featuring Columbia University as the second best institution in the country. After conducting his own investigation, a professor at Columbia argued data given to U.S. News was inaccurate.  Columbia admitted to providing faulty data, and U.S. News subsequently…
Michigan Advance

U of M nurses overwhelmingly vote to OK a strike, EMU professors to decide Tuesday

Updated, 10:28 a.m., 9/6/22 Labor disputes at two state universities have resulted in a strike authorization by one union, and a planned vote to seek such an authorization by another. At the University of Michigan’s hospital in Ann Arbor, nurses voted to authorize their union’s bargaining team to call for a strike, while just several […] The post U of M nurses overwhelmingly vote to OK a strike, EMU professors to decide Tuesday appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The 74

Opinion: Test English Learners in the Languages They Speak at School and at Home

According to the U.S. Department of Education, enrollment of English learners in K-12 has increased by more than 1 million, representing 5.3 million students in U.S. public schools. Historically, this population has experienced inequities in educational outcomes due to factors including poverty, discrimination, poor instruction, exposure to crime and lack of health care and mental […]
The Associated Press

WVa university graduates' transcripts blocked after closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, putting her job at risk. She learned that Ohio Valley University, where she had graduated with a psychology degree in 2016, had not been returning transcript requests. She tried desperately to contact the school. She never heard back. Hundreds of graduates of the private Christian university in northwestern West Virginia — which abruptly closed in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy — have found themselves in similar circumstances as they apply for jobs or other opportunities.
US News and World Report

These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields

If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
TheConversationCanada

If I could change one thing in education: Community-school partnerships would be top priority

Students thrive in environments where they are seen and valued as contributing members of classroom communities. A major aspect of social development in education is students’ identity formation. At a very early age, students are asked to make connections between what they are learning, their lives and the world around them. This is about more than just their sense of self. In classrooms, they seek to foster a sense of belonging and acceptance within their school and community, and learn how to negotiate their place in society. But what happens when learners don’t see themselves reflected in what is being taught...
Futurity

Math reveals the best way to group students for learning

A new approach to grouping theory uses math to determine how to organize individuals to maximize learning. Imagine you have a group of 30 children who want to play soccer. You would like to divide them into two teams, so they can practice their skills and learn from their coaches to become better players.
