The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
Digital Collegian
‘The 1st one to go is my own well-being’ | How Penn State professors combat mental wellness
Often, students are integrated into the conversation about mental health and wellness, but what about professors?. Throughout the semester, LaShonda Eaddy, advertising/public relations assistant professor at Penn State, said she’s used to “things never being done” but priotizes things that are important to her. “I think in...
Phys.org
Educators can help make STEM fields diverse: Practices that can encourage students to stay
Jen, a student I taught early in my career, stood head-and-shoulders above her peers academically. I learned she had started off as an engineering major but switched over to psychology. I was surprised and curious. Was she struggling with difficult classes? No. In fact, Jen's aptitude for math was so...
Princeton extends full tuition, housing aid to students in families earning up to $100K
Story at a glance The university announced Tuesday that its expanded financial aid program — which previously covered costs for families earning less than $65,000 per year — will affect about a quarter of its undergraduate student body. The $3,500 student contribution often earned through summer on-campus work will also be eliminated, potentially opening opportunities…
I had no idea how expensive senior year of high school is. I spent over $2,100 before it even ended.
The author says she spent over $2,100, on things including tests and applications, before her son's last year of high school ended.
The scandal facing college ranking lists, explained
Story at a glance This week, U.S. News & World Report published its annual best university list, featuring Columbia University as the second best institution in the country. After conducting his own investigation, a professor at Columbia argued data given to U.S. News was inaccurate. Columbia admitted to providing faulty data, and U.S. News subsequently…
As school starts, teachers add a mental-health check-in to their lesson plans
As the new school year begins, teachers at many schools across the country are adding a new component to their routines: a mental health check-in with their students. The idea is to open up conversations around how kids are feeling emotionally, and to connect them to help before issues escalate to a crisis.
U of M nurses overwhelmingly vote to OK a strike, EMU professors to decide Tuesday
Updated, 10:28 a.m., 9/6/22 Labor disputes at two state universities have resulted in a strike authorization by one union, and a planned vote to seek such an authorization by another. At the University of Michigan’s hospital in Ann Arbor, nurses voted to authorize their union’s bargaining team to call for a strike, while just several […] The post U of M nurses overwhelmingly vote to OK a strike, EMU professors to decide Tuesday appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Opinion: Test English Learners in the Languages They Speak at School and at Home
According to the U.S. Department of Education, enrollment of English learners in K-12 has increased by more than 1 million, representing 5.3 million students in U.S. public schools. Historically, this population has experienced inequities in educational outcomes due to factors including poverty, discrimination, poor instruction, exposure to crime and lack of health care and mental […]
WVa university graduates' transcripts blocked after closure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, putting her job at risk. She learned that Ohio Valley University, where she had graduated with a psychology degree in 2016, had not been returning transcript requests. She tried desperately to contact the school. She never heard back. Hundreds of graduates of the private Christian university in northwestern West Virginia — which abruptly closed in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy — have found themselves in similar circumstances as they apply for jobs or other opportunities.
Two Point Campus review – relive your student days in this university challenge
Build knight schools and wizard academies in this imaginative college life sim, an endearing follow-up to Two Point Hospital
US News and World Report
These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields
If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
If I could change one thing in education: Community-school partnerships would be top priority
Students thrive in environments where they are seen and valued as contributing members of classroom communities. A major aspect of social development in education is students’ identity formation. At a very early age, students are asked to make connections between what they are learning, their lives and the world around them. This is about more than just their sense of self. In classrooms, they seek to foster a sense of belonging and acceptance within their school and community, and learn how to negotiate their place in society. But what happens when learners don’t see themselves reflected in what is being taught...
Columbia University ranking scandal raises questions over sky-high value of an Ivy League education
Following a meteoric rise in the college rankings, the Ivy League school has admitted it used inaccurate data after its own math professor questioned the results.
If your family makes less than $100,000 per year, Princeton will cover all your tuition. The next step is actually getting in
It costs roughly $79,000 per year to attend Princeton without any financial aid.
Futurity
Math reveals the best way to group students for learning
A new approach to grouping theory uses math to determine how to organize individuals to maximize learning. Imagine you have a group of 30 children who want to play soccer. You would like to divide them into two teams, so they can practice their skills and learn from their coaches to become better players.
