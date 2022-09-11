ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

WVa university graduates' transcripts blocked after closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, putting her job at risk. She learned that Ohio Valley University, where she had graduated with a psychology degree in 2016, had not been returning transcript requests. She tried desperately to contact the school. She never heard back. Hundreds of graduates of the private Christian university in northwestern West Virginia — which abruptly closed in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy — have found themselves in similar circumstances as they apply for jobs or other opportunities.
The Hill

The scandal facing college ranking lists, explained

Story at a glance  This week, U.S. News & World Report published its annual best university list, featuring Columbia University as the second best institution in the country. After conducting his own investigation, a professor at Columbia argued data given to U.S. News was inaccurate.  Columbia admitted to providing faulty data, and U.S. News subsequently…
US News and World Report

Choosing a Major in College: What to Know

Choosing a major is one of the most important decisions a college student can make. The choice can have a lasting effect on a student's life, shaping work experiences, earnings and professional skills down the line. When trying to find the best fit for their primary area of study, students...
Washington Examiner

Texas A&M discriminated against white and Asian faculty job applicants: Lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE — Texas A&M University is being accused of actively discriminating against white and Asian faculty job applicants in a lawsuit filed by a conservative legal organization. America First Legal filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of Richard Lowery, a professor of finance at the University of Texas...
