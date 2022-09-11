Read full article on original website
Research suggests in-person classes helped Georgia kids during COVID
Two-thirds of Georgia students had "very high" access to in-person learning during the pandemic, and the state lost relatively less ground on standardized tests.
WVa university graduates' transcripts blocked after closure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, putting her job at risk. She learned that Ohio Valley University, where she had graduated with a psychology degree in 2016, had not been returning transcript requests. She tried desperately to contact the school. She never heard back. Hundreds of graduates of the private Christian university in northwestern West Virginia — which abruptly closed in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy — have found themselves in similar circumstances as they apply for jobs or other opportunities.
The scandal facing college ranking lists, explained
Story at a glance This week, U.S. News & World Report published its annual best university list, featuring Columbia University as the second best institution in the country. After conducting his own investigation, a professor at Columbia argued data given to U.S. News was inaccurate. Columbia admitted to providing faulty data, and U.S. News subsequently…
Choosing a Major in College: What to Know
Choosing a major is one of the most important decisions a college student can make. The choice can have a lasting effect on a student's life, shaping work experiences, earnings and professional skills down the line. When trying to find the best fit for their primary area of study, students...
Washington Examiner
Texas A&M discriminated against white and Asian faculty job applicants: Lawsuit
EXCLUSIVE — Texas A&M University is being accused of actively discriminating against white and Asian faculty job applicants in a lawsuit filed by a conservative legal organization. America First Legal filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of Richard Lowery, a professor of finance at the University of Texas...
Top GOP Senate candidates gather for series of fundraisers
Eight Republicans are making stops in Florida alongside NRSC Chair Rick Scott, ahead of the committee's Sea Island, Ga., donor retreat.
HBCU’s Lean Into Prison-To-College Pipeline
The pathway is open for HBCUs to create even more opportunities for incarcerated individuals
Columbia University admits to reporting inaccurate data for US News college rankings
Provost Mary Boyce said the university "deeply regret the deficiencies" it gave to the popular ranking publication.
They Were Told They’d Find Good Tech Jobs. Now They’re Being Hounded for Thousands of Dollars
Tech boot camps dangled the prospect of well-paid jobs in tech, 'debt-free.' Students were left owing thousands instead
