ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Adding a scouting report for Ohio State commit Cedrick Hawkins

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When Ohio State picked up a verbal commitment from Cedrick Hawkins back in early January, not many Buckeye fans were paying attention. After all, the announcement from Hawkins came in the middle of the Rose Bowl. And while it will still probably be a few years until Hawkins is ready to suit up for Ohio State, he's looking more and more like a solid take for the Buckeyes down in the Sunshine State.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State vs. Toledo: Jason Candle knows Buckeyes offer tremendous challenges

Toledo football coach Jason Candle enters the belly of the beast Saturday afternoon against third-ranked Ohio State, the Rockets' fourth meeting all-time with the heavily-favored Buckeyes. Upsets happen in college football and MAC teams have produced memorable results in recent years, but Candle admits the challenges that await his Toledo team are far greater than anything the Rockets will face the rest of the season.
TOLEDO, OH
247Sports

Coach provides insight into what Ohio State, others see in Taison Chatman

Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and his staff welcomed in Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace combo guard Taison Chatman for an official visit for the Notre Dame football weekend Sept. 2-4. Since the visit, it has been reported that the 6-4 Chatman is close to finalizing his college decision and making a commitment. His top five list includes Ohio State, Xavier, Kansas, Virginia and his hometown Minnesota. It is unclear when Chatman may go public with his decision.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Bareilles
247Sports

Sights and Sounds: Prospects in attendance at Arkansas State game

There were a handful of football prospects in attendance at Ohio State’s home game against Arkansas State last Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Thanks to Dan Harker with his help with photos of these prospects. There were more than 60 players – including 20 national top-100 prospects – at OSU’s season-opening win over Notre Dame. (Click here and here for our two galleries highlighting those prospects.)
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy