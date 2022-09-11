Read full article on original website
A 5-star D-tackle Ryan Day offered a scholarship has been confirmed for Ohio State visit when Buckeyes host Wisconsin.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When Ohio State picked up a verbal commitment from Cedrick Hawkins back in early January, not many Buckeye fans were paying attention. After all, the announcement from Hawkins came in the middle of the Rose Bowl. And while it will still probably be a few years until Hawkins is ready to suit up for Ohio State, he's looking more and more like a solid take for the Buckeyes down in the Sunshine State.
Toledo football coach Jason Candle enters the belly of the beast Saturday afternoon against third-ranked Ohio State, the Rockets' fourth meeting all-time with the heavily-favored Buckeyes. Upsets happen in college football and MAC teams have produced memorable results in recent years, but Candle admits the challenges that await his Toledo team are far greater than anything the Rockets will face the rest of the season.
Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and his staff welcomed in Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace combo guard Taison Chatman for an official visit for the Notre Dame football weekend Sept. 2-4. Since the visit, it has been reported that the 6-4 Chatman is close to finalizing his college decision and making a commitment. His top five list includes Ohio State, Xavier, Kansas, Virginia and his hometown Minnesota. It is unclear when Chatman may go public with his decision.
A 2024 cornerback the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship says Ohio State is the school that stands out to him.
A highly ranked linebacker the Buckeyes have offered is impressed with the Buckeyes’ defense and is looking to attend the Ohio State - Michigan game.
Dallas Gant was a 4-star recruit when he signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes out of the class of 2018. He graduated in the spring of 2022 and, with his remaining year of eligibility, opted to return to his hometown and transfer to Toledo, where his father was a former football player and his mother was a cheerleader.
The Peoria Sidewinder Little League team has made the city of Peoria proud.
It was just last September, a little over a year ago, when Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant elected to enter the transfer portal. While there’s always a possibility to stay in the program, most players who do enter the portal depart and find a new opportunity elsewhere. That was the case for Gant.
There were a handful of football prospects in attendance at Ohio State’s home game against Arkansas State last Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Thanks to Dan Harker with his help with photos of these prospects. There were more than 60 players – including 20 national top-100 prospects – at OSU’s season-opening win over Notre Dame. (Click here and here for our two galleries highlighting those prospects.)
