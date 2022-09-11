Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna Carney
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Related
BC Heights
Hafley and Christian Were BC’s Highest-Paid Employees in FY21
Football head coach Jeff Hafley and former men’s basketball head coach Jim Christian were the highest-paid employees at Boston College for the 2021 fiscal year (FY21), according to the annual 990 tax filings. Hafley earned $2,938,035 and Christian—who was fired in February 2021 after six and a half years at BC—earned $1,428,053.
Police: Detonated package at Northeastern University leaves one hospitalized
Boston Police are investigating a detonated package at Northeastern University that left one individual with minor injuries Tuesday night. According to BPD, the package was located on Northeastern’s Leon Street. According to Northeastern University, the package was delivered to Holmes Hall and it denoted once a staff member opened...
mghihp.edu
Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program Jumps Seven Spots in Latest U.S. News and World Report Ranking
BSN program is now tied for second best in New England. After a year that saw increased clinical placements and new programs, the momentum continues for the School of Nursing at MGH Institute of Health Professions. Today, U.S. News & World Report released its list of Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs and ranked the BSN program at the MGH Institute #51, its highest ranking to date.
FBI investigating after package explosion at Northeastern University leaves 1 person hospitalized
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a detonated package at Northeastern University that left one person hospitalized Tuesday night. According to Northeastern University, the package was delivered to Holmes Hall and denoted once a staff member opened it. The 45-year-old male staff member was treated for burns on his hand at a local hospital. The building was evacuated and a notification was sent out at 7:55 p.m. alerting students to avoid the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.
Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
Vaccination clinic in Boston offers $75 gift card for getting a shot
The Boston Public Health Commission plans to hold a free vaccination event Saturday in Boston where anyone who gets a shot will be eligible to receive a $75 gift card, regardless of their age. The event, pinned on students’ return to classrooms and dubbed “B Healthy Back-to-School,” will run from...
Boston to challenge 2020 U.S. Census count, Mayor Michelle Wu alleges undercount negatively affects access to public resources
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday morning her administration plans to challenge the 2020 U.S. Census count for the city, arguing an alleged undercount negatively affects Boston’s ability to receive public resources, federal grants, and assistance programs. The city says its concerns stem from group quarters population numbers, or...
Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV.
Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV. She joined WBZ-TV in 2022 from WGGB/WSHM-TV in Springfield, where she spent 5 years as an anchor and reporter. Jagolinzer reported on a wide range of stories including the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport, and True Crime cases in the community. She also anchored the evening newscasts. A Massachusetts native, Jagolinzer is a graduate of Penn State University where she earned a B.A. in journalism. She also attended the University of Alicante where she completed her Spanish minor. She also has minors in international studies and business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Free Press
Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages
The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
Dorchester Reporter
Neighbors, Boston Bowl await call on billboard conversion
A group of neighbors and the owners of the Boston Bowl property on Morrissey Boulevard are in “wait and see” mode this month as an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) reviews an appeal to convert an existing static sign on the site into a digital billboard that faces the Southeast Expressway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neo-Nazis display antisemitic, racist banners in Saugus and Danvers
“The scapegoating of the Jewish community is an age-old but exceedingly harmful antisemitic trope that must be called out and condemned whenever and wherever it occurs.”. Antisemitic and racist banners were hung over highways in Saugus and Danvers on Saturday by masked men affiliated with a local neo-Nazi group. The...
huntnewsnu.com
Column: Northeastern needs to fix the current housing crisis
It took six months, until mid-August, for my roommate and I to receive our housing information. This summer was filled with stressful planning and setbacks, as we vied for a dwindling number of dorms. By the time our selection time had arrived, none of our desired options were available. I could not even consider outside housing on short notice because Boston’s apartments are both limited and very expensive in the current seller’s market. With a new school year quickly approaching, one would presume that the simple question of “Where are you living next year?” would have been already answered by the end of the spring semester. Unfortunately, despite Northeastern providing upperclassmen students with a selection number on Feb. 4, my housing situation remained uncertain until a few weeks before the first day of classes.
Boston Police warn college students about bar, rideshare safety concerns
Boston Police sent a letter to colleges and universities in the city Monday warning students about two safety issues. One issue is they’ve been getting reports of drinks getting spiked at bars, and the other concern is over safely using rideshare apps. Police want to remind students about these...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Nonprofits aim to convert Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness
"We’ve been looking for a hotel really since then, since COVID started." Two Boston nonprofits are partnering with the aim of converting a Dorchester hotel into more than 100 units of permanent, supportive housing for those who have experienced chronic homelessness. The Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless service...
NECN
Fire in Allston Guts Several Restaurants
Multiple Boston businesses appeared to suffer severe damage in a fire Tuesday night in Allston. The Boston Fire Department responded to the fire that broke out at 180 Brighton Avenue, which burned through several stores on the block. In a tweet just before 10 p.m., fire officials said they were...
25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication
A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
WCVB
Employee of prominent Boston bank fired after being charged with rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected of several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years ago, is being held on $1 million bail. The Boston Police Department announced late Monday night that 42-year-old Ivan Wai Cheung, of...
Comments / 0