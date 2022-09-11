Disney CEO Bob Chapek signaled his interest in integrating Hulu into Disney+ after the company buys out the remaining rights from Comcast. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Tech Conference on Wednesday, Chapek said he was interested in a faster timeline to acquiring Comcast’s remaining stake in Hulu before the 2024 deadline and his desire to remove the “friction” for consumers when they have to jump between the Disney+ and Hulu apps to access content.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarstool Sports Bets That Live Event Coverage Can "Take Us Into a New Stratosphere"How 'The Handmaid's Tale' Explained Alexis Bledel's Exit With...

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO