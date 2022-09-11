ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Chapek Says Comcast Would Need to Offer “Reasonable Terms” for Disney to Buy Hulu Stake Earlier

Disney CEO Bob Chapek signaled his interest in integrating Hulu into Disney+ after the company buys out the remaining rights from Comcast. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Tech Conference on Wednesday, Chapek said he was interested in a faster timeline to acquiring Comcast’s remaining stake in Hulu before the 2024 deadline and his desire to remove the “friction” for consumers when they have to jump between the Disney+ and Hulu apps to access content.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarstool Sports Bets That Live Event Coverage Can "Take Us Into a New Stratosphere"How 'The Handmaid's Tale' Explained Alexis Bledel's Exit With...
