Disney CEO Bob Chapek signaled his interest in integrating Hulu into Disney+ after the company buys out the remaining rights from Comcast. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Tech Conference on Wednesday, Chapek said he was interested in a faster timeline to acquiring Comcast’s remaining stake in Hulu before the 2024 deadline and his desire to remove the “friction” for consumers when they have to jump between the Disney+ and Hulu apps to access content.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarstool Sports Bets That Live Event Coverage Can "Take Us Into a New Stratosphere"How 'The Handmaid's Tale' Explained Alexis Bledel's Exit With...
European investment in China concentrates more on handful of large firms -report
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European investment in China is growing more concentrated with a handful of large firms particularly from Germany doubling down on their bets while virtually no new players seek to enter the market, according to a new report by research organization Rhodium Group.
