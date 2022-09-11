ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

Ultimate Halloween Fest Announces Full 2022 Event Schedule

Utimate Halloween Fest, the annual Halloween festival that has events in Pope Lick Park and Paristown, recently announced its schedule for this season. This year, the festival has new attractions, including a “30-minute outdoor immersive horror escape, for those seeking a scary experience.” It essentially combines the puzzles of an escape room with the festival’s typical Pope Lick Monster-themed haunted outdoor attraction.
wdrb.com

Grab a taco and keep walking during New Albany's Taco Walk 2022

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Downtown New Albany will become a stroll through taco land on Saturday., September 17th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the annual Taco Walk. Choose your ticket package and get ready for a fun filled day in Downtown New Albany. Trade your tickets for...
WHAS11

Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
WLKY.com

New sports bar to open near Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A new bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Parlay is set to open soon at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. The sports bar will be located in a 2,000-square-foot space formerly home Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon, next to The Seelbach Hotel. Hiko-A-Mon's Westport Village location is remains open.
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10

Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend. Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at The Merryweather. As the Facebook event page says: “We’ll be serving up our boooo-gie bar food out of the kitchen, and hosting a horror-themed Bingo event with spooky prizes!”
travelawaits.com

Enjoy All Of The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festivities On This Unique Cruise

Horse racing fans who want to spend some time on the river before and after the Kentucky Derby have an option thanks to American Queen Voyages. The nine-day cruise begins on May 1, 2023, in Louisville and concludes on May 9 in Cincinnati. Guests aboard the 245-passenger American Countess have the option to exit the boat on May 6 to spend the day at Churchill Downs.
wdrb.com

TC Highlands Farm wants to share their love of their shaggy cows

PLEASUREVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You'll fall in love with Highland cattle when you meet them in person. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about this heritage breed at TC Highlands Farm on a recent visit. TC Highlands Farm is located in Shelby County, Kentucky and they love Highlands. Highland cattle originated in...
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
WHAS11

Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production

KENTUCKY, USA — Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery to meet growing global demand in a more than $400 million expansion to be powered by renewable energy. The project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky, while...
Louisville.com

Keith’s Louisville (9.13.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
WLKY.com

This New Albany shop serves up ice cream in fancy tea cups

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — This ice cream shop in Uptown New Albany is anything but ordinary. Uncommon Cups and Cones is a locally owned ice cream shop serving scoops in unique tea cups to add a little pizazz to your visit. The shop on Vincennes Street reopened in June...
leoweekly.com

Monnik Beer Company Closes New Albany Location

Monnik Beer Company announced Monday, Sept. 12, that it would be closing its New Albany location immediately. The New Albany brewery and restaurant was located at 415 Bank St. near Board and You Bistro and Recbar 812. In their announcement, Monnik thanked everyone for their support: “We want to thank...
WHAS11

WHAS11

