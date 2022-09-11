Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend. Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at The Merryweather. As the Facebook event page says: “We’ll be serving up our boooo-gie bar food out of the kitchen, and hosting a horror-themed Bingo event with spooky prizes!”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO