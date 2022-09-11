Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier. It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello...
leoweekly.com
Ultimate Halloween Fest Announces Full 2022 Event Schedule
Utimate Halloween Fest, the annual Halloween festival that has events in Pope Lick Park and Paristown, recently announced its schedule for this season. This year, the festival has new attractions, including a “30-minute outdoor immersive horror escape, for those seeking a scary experience.” It essentially combines the puzzles of an escape room with the festival’s typical Pope Lick Monster-themed haunted outdoor attraction.
spectrumnews1.com
Road closures announced for Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life music festivals
KENTUCKY — Two music festivals are just days away in Kentucky, and many roads will be closed or restricted. Bourbon & Beyond kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through Sept. 18, and Louder Than Life goes from Sept. 22-25 at the Highland Festival Grounds of the Kentucky Expo Center.
leoweekly.com
New Virtue Bar & Lounge on Brownsboro Offers Sneaky Good Wings, Catfish and More
Virtue Bar & Lounge opened on Oak Street nearly five years ago and remains a big attraction as a nightclub and hookah lounge. But what might go unnoticed is the food — Virtue’s owners in recent weeks opened a second location in the Clifton neighborhood, and lunch will be a focal point of the new spot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Grab a taco and keep walking during New Albany's Taco Walk 2022
NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Downtown New Albany will become a stroll through taco land on Saturday., September 17th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the annual Taco Walk. Choose your ticket package and get ready for a fun filled day in Downtown New Albany. Trade your tickets for...
tmpresale.com
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland in Louisville, KY Dec 09, 2022 – presale passcode
The Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland presale code has been published. When the Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland presale starts, everyone who has the password will have the opportunity to get tickets before they go on sale!!!. This could be the last opportunity ever to see Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland live in...
Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
WLKY.com
New sports bar to open near Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A new bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Parlay is set to open soon at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. The sports bar will be located in a 2,000-square-foot space formerly home Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon, next to The Seelbach Hotel. Hiko-A-Mon's Westport Village location is remains open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10
Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend. Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at The Merryweather. As the Facebook event page says: “We’ll be serving up our boooo-gie bar food out of the kitchen, and hosting a horror-themed Bingo event with spooky prizes!”
travelawaits.com
Enjoy All Of The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festivities On This Unique Cruise
Horse racing fans who want to spend some time on the river before and after the Kentucky Derby have an option thanks to American Queen Voyages. The nine-day cruise begins on May 1, 2023, in Louisville and concludes on May 9 in Cincinnati. Guests aboard the 245-passenger American Countess have the option to exit the boat on May 6 to spend the day at Churchill Downs.
wdrb.com
TC Highlands Farm wants to share their love of their shaggy cows
PLEASUREVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You'll fall in love with Highland cattle when you meet them in person. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about this heritage breed at TC Highlands Farm on a recent visit. TC Highlands Farm is located in Shelby County, Kentucky and they love Highlands. Highland cattle originated in...
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
'It hit like a ton of bricks' A Louisville blogger mourns Queen Elizabeth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is joining the royal family in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth. The Louisville woman has ties to the monarch with letters of correspondence, and even met Charles and Camila, who are now the new king and queen consort. It’s the deep sorrow...
Never forget: Local events to honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: The 53rd annual Gaslight Festival was scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m., but it has now been moved to Oct. 1 due to the expected inclement weather. Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. Across Kentuckiana, the community is honoring the lives...
Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production
KENTUCKY, USA — Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery to meet growing global demand in a more than $400 million expansion to be powered by renewable energy. The project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky, while...
WHAS 11
Stop by Bearno's Pizza After the Gaslight Fest this Week
It's Gaslight Week in Jeffersontown and you can celebrate at Bearno's Pizza and get a chance to check out their beer wall! Check them out at bearnos.com.
Louisville.com
Keith’s Louisville (9.13.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
WLKY.com
This New Albany shop serves up ice cream in fancy tea cups
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — This ice cream shop in Uptown New Albany is anything but ordinary. Uncommon Cups and Cones is a locally owned ice cream shop serving scoops in unique tea cups to add a little pizazz to your visit. The shop on Vincennes Street reopened in June...
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
leoweekly.com
Monnik Beer Company Closes New Albany Location
Monnik Beer Company announced Monday, Sept. 12, that it would be closing its New Albany location immediately. The New Albany brewery and restaurant was located at 415 Bank St. near Board and You Bistro and Recbar 812. In their announcement, Monnik thanked everyone for their support: “We want to thank...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0