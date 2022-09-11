ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bring Me The News

13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.

A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Kamps, a pallet company, acquires Minnesota pallet manufacturer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kamps Inc., a leading pallet company, has acquired Northland Pallet Inc. in Hugo, Minn. Northland Pallet specializes in pallet recycling and pallet manufacturing solutions, serving customers across the state of Minnesota and north-western Wisconsin. Northland Pallet also has a wooden pellet operation, nationally distributing the...
HUGO, MN
KARE 11

Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations

EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Banham Returns to Minnesota as Director of Quality Control

MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen announced Tuesday the addition of Rachel Banham to the women's basketball staff as the Director of Quality Control for the 2022-23 season. "I am happy and excited to join this incredible staff back at my alma mater," Banham...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
augsburg.edu

“Ground Zero for Police Reform”: Professor Michael Lansing on Minneapolis Police Chief Search

Local media have turned to Augsburg professor Michael Lansing for historical context as the city of Minneapolis prepares to hire a new police chief. “Given the recent events, the murder of George Floyd as well as the uprising here in Minneapolis, there’s no question that the selection of a police chief is intensely important,” Lansing told reporter Jay Koll on KSTP’s Nightcast last week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota’s green spaces haven’t been welcoming to many people of color. A new outdoor education program seeks to unlock the great outdoors

Photo: On her first day of fishing on an outing with Nature for New Minnesotans, student Arati caught several bullheads. CREDIT: Our Saviour’s Community Services. Within minutes of casting her line into the bright green algae-covered waters of Powderhorn Lake, Arati watched her bobber lurch below the surface. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
nddist.com

Packer Fastener Announces 1st Minnesota Branch

Packer Fastener plans to expand its operations to Minnesota for the first time next month. The company said the new location in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, would allow the company to better serve its customers in the Twin Cities region. The branch would be the company's third outside its native joining...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location

QC Pizza in South Minneapolis has closed. Sources with the business confirmed the closure to Bring Me The News on Tuesday, stating they had lost their lease due to the sale of the building by their landlord. The pizza shop opened last year in the former Boss Pizza and Chicken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Minnesota

Local Couple Signs Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. September 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Stillwater and White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Radio Ink

Honors for KFAN’s Dan Barreiro

KFXN-FM Minneapolis on-air personality Dan Barreiro will be honored at the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, September 17th. Barreiro is the host of ‘Bumper to Bumper with Dan Barreiro’ and ‘Sunday Sermons with Dan Barreiro’. “Dan epitomizes the make-up of a tremendous talk...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Nonprofit Interfaith Outreach to Expand Resale Select Store

Plymouth nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is expanding Resale Select store. Interfaith Outreach takes gently used and new clothes and other merchandise and then uses the revenue to help families in the area struggling to make ends meet. The store is trying to raise its revenue to serve more people.
PLYMOUTH, MN
bulletin-news.com

MN Health Department approves new mental health hospital at Bethesda

The Minnesota Department of Health has determined that moving forward with a new mental health hospital at the former Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul is in the public interest due to the lack of inpatient mental health beds in the state, despite acknowledging “significant concerns” with the lack of emergency services for patients in crisis.
SAINT PAUL, MN

